Defensive End Travon Walker Selected First in 2022 NFL Draft

The defensive end was not in Las Vegas for the big moment, instead celebrating with family in Atlanta

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, selecting defensive end Travon Walker.

The NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday night with much fanfare, led by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walker, 21, wasn't in attendance though, opting instead to enjoy the moment with a large group of family and friends in Atlanta, Georgia. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the big night that his decision to forgo a photo moment onstage stemmed from being "a family guy."

"I like being around people who really genuinely care about me," said Walker. "I'm not down with the fake love. So, I just didn't want to be in Vegas around all those cameras and things of that nature. I just wanted to enjoy the time with my family members and friends."

The athlete is being drafted out of the University of Georgia, where he began his freshman season in 2019.

He told the AJC that he's long thought about someday being the No. 1 NFL Draft Pick, explaining, "I'm pretty sure a lot of little kids who really love football from a young age dream of doing something like this. So, of course I did."

"I love the game of football. I've been playing it ever since I was 7 years old, so this is what I've always wanted to do."