Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Defeat Boston Celtics to Win 2022 NBA Finals

By winning the 2022 Finals, the Golden State Warriors only trail the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships in history

ephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Once again, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions.

The Warriors handily defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to win Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, 103-90. Point guard Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion, was named MVP of the series.

"Nobody thought we'd be here," the 34-year-old said after the game while fighting back tears. "It means the world."

With the help of Curry and longtime stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State has appeared in six out of the last 10 NBA Finals. To date, the franchise has won seven NBA titles in its history.

The team won three titles during a storied rivalry with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2018. Over the four meetings between the Warriors and Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Cleveland's only win came in 2016.

Boston entered the 2022 Finals hoping to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships at 17. The franchise won its last NBA title in 2008 after defeating Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in six games.

The Celtics and Warriors weren't expected to make the 2022 Finals at the start of the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7 and Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics compete for the rebound against Klay Thompson #11, Kevon Looney #5, Andrew Wiggins #22 and Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors won 104-94.

Left: Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Right: Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Much of Golden State's success boils down to the return of Thompson, who was out for two years while recuperating from several injuries, including a torn ACL. The star helped the San Francisco-based team finish third in the Western Conference with 53 regular-season wins.

During their playoff run, the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, then ousted the red-hot Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference championship.

Boston's talent has also shined bright during these playoffs. After being eliminated in last year's playoffs by the Nets, the Celtics avenged the loss this year by sweeping Brooklyn in the first round.

After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals, Boston outlasted the Miami Heat in a thrilling Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference championship.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was named MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals after scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the series-clinching game.

Despite losing to the Warriors, Boston head coach Ime Udoka reached the NBA Finals in only his first year at the team's helm — a positive sign for the future of the Celtics.

Ahead of the Finals, members of both teams felt confident in their chances of winning.

"We've been who we've been all year and our defense travels well and carried us through the playoffs," Udoka told Yahoo Sports.

"We've played Golden State well this year. We blasted them at their place, had a tough loss at our place early in the season," he continued. "And so it's a new series. We know who we are and the things we do well, so we're confident in that."

After Boston clinched their spot in the Finals, Curry told reporters he respected the Celtics, though he felt the Warriors had an advantage.