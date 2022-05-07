Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in a Total Upset!

Despite all odds, horse Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon emerged victorious in the 148th Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs on Saturday

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby is Rich Strike!

Despite all odds, Jockey Sonny Leon and Rich Strike took home the first place title and $1.86 million at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Their win over the 19 other contenders is a massive upset, seeing as they only made the cut from the also eligible list once Ethereal Road was scratched.

Rich Strike won with 80-1 odds, the longest shot in the competition. Mo Donegal was the overwhelming favorite to take home the victory with 10-1 odds going into this year's race after winning the Remsen Stakes in December 2021.

Epicenter and Joel Rosario came in second, with Zandon and Flavien Prat placing third. Rich Strike was winning trainer Eric Reed's first derby horse, who won the race in 2:02.61.

Derby Day has become a star-studded spectacle where sport meets fashion, bringing out A-list celebrities and athletes for the annual Louisville event. Jack Harlow, Jason Aldean, and Mario Lopez were in attendance to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports.

This year's Kentucky Derby follows much controversy in 2021, as last year's winner Medina Spirit was stripped of his title after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory drug. The controversial offense resulted in a 90-day suspension and hefty fine for Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert.

Baffert, 69, was not eligible to participate in the 2022 race, yet two of his former horses still competed: Messier and Taiba.