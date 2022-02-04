Wearing traditional American Samoa garments, bobsleigh and skeleton star Nathan Crumpton carried the territory's flag around the stadium.

"I'm honored to have qualified for the Winter Olympics and to represent American Samoa, as well as a region of the world that does not often participate in the Winter Games," Crumpton said after qualifying for the Olympics, per Inside the Games.

"This has been a long journey, over a decade in the making, with many setbacks, financial constraints, and injuries along the way," he added, according to Inside the Games. "But I'm excited to see it through to the finish line."

Crumpton is the sole athlete representing American Samoa for the Winter Games. He is the first athlete to do so in the last 28 years.