These 7 Olympic Events Will Debut at the 2022 Beijing Games
The Winter Games will feature new and exciting events this year, including mixed-gender competitions and one just for women
Short-Track Speedskating: Mixed Team Relay
In an effort to increase gender equality at the Olympics, nine mixed events have been added to the lineup at Beijing, including the short track speed skating mixed relay. To compete, each athlete must have qualified for individual competitions or the men's or women's relays, and each team will be made up of four athletes: two women and two men.
Speed skating will take place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19; The Capital Indoor Stadium will host the debut event.
Women's Monobob
The International Olympic Committee has chosen monobob as a new event just for women. Normally, to bobsled, two to four people push and then leap into a sled before shooting down an icy course. Monobob is similar, except one person is expected to push, leap and steer. Monobob will make its debut at the Games in 2022, but was also a part of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The bobsleigh competition will take place from Feb. 13 to 20.
Freestyle Skiing's Newest Events
In freestyle skiing, the newest events added to the list include women's big air, men's big air and mixed team aerials. The three additions join men's and women's aerials, moguls, ski cross, halfpipe and slopestyle.
Where to Watch
The Genting Snow Park venue will host most of the events, while Shougang Park will host the big air and aerials competitions. The freestyle skiing competition will take place from Feb. 5 to 14.
Snowboarding: Mixed Team Snowboard Cross
Snowboarding was first included at the 1998 Games in Japan, so it's still fairly new. This year, mixed team snowboard cross will make its debut, showcasing "mixed gender teams of two athletes, one female and one male, [competing] head-to-head in heats of four," according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
The competition will take place at Genting Snow Park from Feb. 5 to 15.
Ski Jumping: Mixed Team Event
The latest to be added to the ski jumping lineup is the new mixed team event. Each team is made up of four athletes, two women and two men, who will compete in a woman, man, woman, man sequence, according to the Olympics website. The event takes place on a normal hill and includes one trial round, followed by two rounds of competition.
The new event will join the five-event ski jumping format and will take place from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14.