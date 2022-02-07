It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's an ... Olympian! Gravity-Defying Photos from the 2022 Beijing Olympics

From catching serious air during the freestyle skating competition or those figure skating jumps that leave us with our jaw on the floor — these Olympians are defying gravity

By Andrea Wurzburger February 07, 2022 05:49 PM

1 of 15

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

No, we didn't turn a photo this of Shaun White snowboarding sideways! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Credit: Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC somehow manages to get parallel with the ice (without falling!) during the Ladies' Free Skating Event of the Team Figure Skating Competition. 

3 of 15

Credit: Lars Baron/Getty

Katharina Althaus of Team Germany soars through the air the Women's Normal Hill Individual final round on Feb. 5. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Credit: Antonin THUILLIER / AFP/Getty

Chile's Dominique Ohaco catches some air while competing in the Freestyle Skiing Women's Freeski Big Air qualification run.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Team Canada's Mikael Kingsbury catches some (upside down) air while competing in the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls training session on Jan. 30. 

6 of 15

Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty

Team Canada's Vanessa James gets tossed in the air by partner Eric Radford while competing in the Pair Skating Free Skate Team Event on Feb. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Nicholas Goepper of Team USA flies through the air during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty

We're sure that there is an easy explanation for how Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Team Japan make this lift look so effortless, but the simplest explanation is magic. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

We're flipping out over this photo of Team Austria's Laura Wallner practicing ahead of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Credit: Elsa/Getty

Team USA's Nathan Chen defies gravity during his team short program — earning himself his personal best score and the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty

Kirsten Moore-Towers goes up, up and away during the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Credit: Christof STACHE / AFP/Getty

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Bulgaria's Vladimir Zografski competing during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round on Feb. 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Credit: Tom Weller/VOIGT/DeFodi Images via Getty

Marius Lindvik of Norway takes flight during the Men's Ski Jumping from the Normal Hill on Feb. 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Credit: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty

Evan Bates lifts his partner, Madison Chock by the calf during the Ice Dance Free Dance Team Event — and makes it look effortless — on Feb. 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Credit: David Ramos/Getty

Max Moffatt of Team Canada takes flight while performing a trick during the Men's Freesyle Skiing Freeski Big Air training day on Feb. 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger