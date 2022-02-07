It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's an ... Olympian! Gravity-Defying Photos from the 2022 Beijing Olympics
From catching serious air during the freestyle skating competition or those figure skating jumps that leave us with our jaw on the floor — these Olympians are defying gravity
No, we didn't turn a photo this of Shaun White snowboarding sideways!
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC somehow manages to get parallel with the ice (without falling!) during the Ladies' Free Skating Event of the Team Figure Skating Competition.
Katharina Althaus of Team Germany soars through the air the Women's Normal Hill Individual final round on Feb. 5.
Chile's Dominique Ohaco catches some air while competing in the Freestyle Skiing Women's Freeski Big Air qualification run.
Team Canada's Mikael Kingsbury catches some (upside down) air while competing in the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls training session on Jan. 30.
Team Canada's Vanessa James gets tossed in the air by partner Eric Radford while competing in the Pair Skating Free Skate Team Event on Feb. 7.
Nicholas Goepper of Team USA flies through the air during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7.
We're sure that there is an easy explanation for how Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Team Japan make this lift look so effortless, but the simplest explanation is magic.
We're flipping out over this photo of Team Austria's Laura Wallner practicing ahead of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Feb. 7.
Team USA's Nathan Chen defies gravity during his team short program — earning himself his personal best score and the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.
Kirsten Moore-Towers goes up, up and away during the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Bulgaria's Vladimir Zografski competing during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round on Feb. 6.
Marius Lindvik of Norway takes flight during the Men's Ski Jumping from the Normal Hill on Feb. 6.
Evan Bates lifts his partner, Madison Chock by the calf during the Ice Dance Free Dance Team Event — and makes it look effortless — on Feb. 7.
Max Moffatt of Team Canada takes flight while performing a trick during the Men's Freesyle Skiing Freeski Big Air training day on Feb. 6.