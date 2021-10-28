Houston Astros Emerge Victorious Over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the World Series

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021

The Atlanta Braves were unable to follow up their win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series with another victory in Wednesday night's Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Houston quickly took the lead, and was well ahead by the end of the second inning with a score of 5-1. The score stayed there until the fifth inning, when Atlanta scored a run, brining the game to 5-2.

The Astros scored again in the sixth and seventh innings, with José Altuve rounding a historic home run — he is now tied with Bernie Williams for second place all-time postseason home runs — bringing the score to its final 7-2.

world series game 2 Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

The Braves were without superstar pitcher Charlie Morton on Wednesday after he broke his leg during Game 1. The pitcher, 37, fractured his right fibula when he was struck in the shin by a 102.4 mph ball hit by Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Tuesday's game, according to MLB.com.

While ESPN reported that Morton "acted like it was nothing" after he got hit, the pitcher eventually got an X-ray in between innings, which revealed his fracture.

world series game 2 Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Morton pulled out of the game during the third inning after throwing 44 pitches — 16 of which were after he was injured — and A.J. Minter was brought in as relief pitcher. Morton will sit out the remainder of the Series.

It's the Braves' first time in the Series since 1999, while the Astros most recently made the championship in 2019. The Texas team won the 2017 World Series, though the victory has since been marred by a sign-stealing scandal that led to the firing of the Astros' top officials.