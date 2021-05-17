New York City Marathon Will Return! 2021 Race to Take Place in November with 33K Runners

It was announced on Monday that the 2021 New York City Marathon will be held on Nov. 7

The New York City Marathon is scheduled to return this year.

The New York Road Runners announced on Monday that the 2021 New York City Marathon will be held on Nov. 7 with a modified field of just 33,000 runners. The decision was made in conjunction with Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as other state and city officials.

"This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return," Race Director Ted Metellus said in a press release. "As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year's marathon will showcase our great city's strength, inspiration, and determination."

The upcoming race will mark the New York Marathon's 50th anniversary.

"In 2019, the New York City marathon broke records to become the world's largest marathon ever," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the press release. "While canceling the race was the right choice in 2020, we are excited to welcome runners back to our beautiful city. New Yorkers worked hard to flatten the curve after the COVID-19 outbreak and it is that work that allows us to be able to take this step in bringing normalcy back to our state."

"The New York City Marathon is a reminder of everything New Yorkers can accomplish with persistence, hard work, and community support. As we build a recovery for all of us, there's no better time to safely reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great," added de Blasio.

According to the New York Road Runners, all runners who registered for last year's canceled race were given the option of either receiving a full refund for their entry fee, or being guaranteed free entry for an upcoming race.

54% of runners who registered last year have chosen to run in this year's race. Registration for runners with guaranteed entry will begin in June.

Health and safety precautions for this year's race will include "social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing," according to the NYRR.