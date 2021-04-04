The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament will come to a close on Monday

Gonzaga and Baylor Will Play in the 2021 NCAA March Madness Men's Championship Game

March is over, and soon the Madness will be too.

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament's championship matchup has been set: Gonzaga will play Baylor University at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Baylor, a No. 1 seed, defeated the No. 2 ranked University of Houston, scoring 78-59.

Meanwhile No. 11 UCLA fell to No. 1 ranked Gonzaga University after a buzzer-beater loss in overtime by Jalen Suggs.

The tournament's conclusion comes after numerous upsets, including UCLA even making it to the Final Four. The California team was the first team since 2011 to advance from the First Four, the tournament's play-in games, to the Final Four, ESPN previously reported.

Last year, March Madness was canceled following the rise of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came after the college championships leading up to the NCAA Tournament, including the Ivy League, ACC and SEC, were also canceled.

