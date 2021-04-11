Hideki Matsuyama Makes History as He Wins the 2021 Masters Tournament

It marks the first Masters victory for Hideki Matsuyama, and the first time a Japanese player has won a PGA Tour major.

Hideki Matsuyama is ending Masters Sunday with a green jacket.

Matsuyama, 29, won the 2021 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia this weekend, finishing the tournament at 10 under.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It marks the first Masters victory for Matsuyama, and the first time a Japanese player has won a PGA Tour major.

Matsuyama took the lead early, as many presumed frontrunners fell behind — including most recent Masters winner Dustin Johnson, who failed to make the weekend cut to defend his title.

The Japanese golfer was followed by Will Zalatoris, -9, and Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who shared third place with -7.

Hideki Matsuyama Image zoom Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Johnson, the current world No. 1, will present Matsuyama with his jacket during a ceremony Sunday. The 36-year-old is only the 11th defending Masters champion to miss the 36-hole cut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of his loss, Johnson said, "Obviously, I wanted to be around for the weekend," ESPN reported. "I like this golf course. I feel like I play it very well. I just didn't putt very good. It's pretty simple."

Going into Sunday, Matsuyama had a four-shot lead, even despite Saturday's rain delay. The golfer was playing in the third round when a rainstorm caused a 78-minute suspension, according to The New York Times.

Before the tournament was brought to a halt, Matsuyama said he hit his "worst shot of the week." He then spent the weather delay in his car playing video games on his phone, Sports Illustrated reported.