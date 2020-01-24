Six Months Away from 2020 Olympics, the Top Athletes Are Opening Up in a Reddit AMA Series

Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists Allyson Felix, Ryan Murphy, Melissa Stockwell and more will be telling all — or, actually, answering all — in a series of candid Reddit “Ask Me Anythings”s launching next week.

The AMA series, a Reddit staple for celebrities, athletes and other personalities, will see an Olympic or Paralympic hopeful fielding questions on the site each week from Jan. 28 to June 5.

The 2020 Summer Games begin in Tokyo on July 24, exactly six months away.

“The Reddit AMA allows athletes to open up and show both the intimate and humorous sides of our personalities to a worldwide audience,” Felix, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I love talking about motherhood, my passion projects and the Olympics, but I’m just as open to revealing my favorite ice cream flavor.”

Felix, a six-time gold medalist in track and field, recently made headlines when she broke one of Usain Bolt‘s records — less than a year after she had an emergency cesarean section.

RELATED: Remember Their Names! These Are the Athletes to Keep an Eye on Ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics & Paralympics

Image zoom Olympian Allyson Felix Courtesy NBC Olympics

Image zoom Olympian Allyson Felix Patrick Smith/Getty

RELATED: Allyson Felix Says Tokyo Olympic Games Will Be Her Last — So She Wants ‘to Go Out Really Strong’

Other athletes slated to participate in the AMAs include swimmer Haley Anderson, skateboarder Heimana Reynolds (whose sport is making its Olympic debut), Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and Paralympic runner Hunter Woodhall.

It’s the second go-round for Reddit’s “Olympic Conversation Series” after the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

The AMAs, as their name suggests, can end up covering any topic.

“Training for the Olympics is all consuming, so for athletes, it’s great to take a break and to have the opportunity to connect live with people,” Felix says. “It’s inspiring to know that people took time out of their day to chat with you. I’m excited to engage with fans directly and hopefully reveal some fun things about myself.”

The full list of participating athletes are:

Felix, Anderson, weightlifter Kate Nye, rugby players Alev Kelter and Naya Tapper, archer Brady Ellison, basketball player Elena Delle Donne, Reynolds, Stockwell, softball players Haylie McCleney, Amanda Chidester and Cat Osterman, Murphy, cyclist Chloe Dygert, karate fighter Sakura Kokumai, basketball player Robbie Hummel, Long, diver Steele Johnson, water polo players Maggie Steffens and Ashleigh Johnson, table tennis player Lily Zhang, climber Nathaniel Coleman and runner Hunter Woodhall.