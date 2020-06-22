Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz Wins the Muhammad Ali Award at the 2020 ESPYs

Nelson Cruz wiped away tears when he learned he received the award, saying, "From the bottom of my heart, my family, my foundation, my hometown, thank you."

Minnesota Twins outfielder Nelson Cruz is the 2020 winner of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award.

Cruz — who hails from the Dominican Republic — was honored during the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday, getting emotional after he learned he was the recipient.

The athlete has gone above and beyond to help his small Dominican hometown, Las Matas de Santa Cruz — activism kicked off first when his friend's home burned down because there was no local fire truck to put out the flames.

Cruz worked with his teammates to procure a fire truck and got the Seattle Fire Department to provide equipment — but he wasn't done there. The MLB star helped build a police station and a medical clinic for his hometown, donated emergency responder vehicles including an ambulance, and travels in doctors to the local clinic.

"Through baseball, I've been blessed enough to help so many people," said Cruz.

"We could not be prouder of @ncboomstick23 for his work on and off the field," the Twins wrote in a congratulatory Twitter message.

The honor — named for late boxing great Muhammad Ali — is typically given to an athlete who has demonstrated leadership has created a positive impact on their community through sports.

The other nominees for the award were Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore, New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and WWE star Titus O'Neil.