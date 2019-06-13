St. Louis Blues Dominate Boston Bruins to Win Their First-Ever Stanley Cup Championship

Image zoom Alex Pietrangelo

The St. Louis Blues are NHL champions!

On Wednesday evening, the Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, ending a scrappy series between the two power-packed teams.

Though the Bruins had the home rink advantage, that didn’t stop the Blues from coming out strong and taking a 2-0 lead after the first period.

The second period remained scoreless but midway through the third period, the Blues brought back their fire by making the game 3-0. Four minutes later, St. Louis’ streak continued and the team brought their lead to 4-0.

A penalty by the Blues in the late third period would put them a man down, leading the Bruins to finally get on the board and bring the score to 4-1.

It was too late for the East Coast team, however, as time ran out and St. Louis was officially named Stanley Cup champions.

The Blues made it to the championship round after stumbling earlier in the season, where they had one of the worst records in the league. But the team rebounded and won 30 games in the latter half of the season, which allowed them to clinch a playoff spot, where they would go on to beat the San Jose Sharks in six games to advance to the finals.

It was the first time St. Louis had made it to the finals in decades, and each of their three previous appearances in 1968-1970 ended with them being swept. This time around, though, the team won their first ever finals game by trouncing the Bruins in Game 2 in overtime.

The Bruins finished the season with a record of 49-24-9, and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the next round, and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals.

This was the first time the team has made the finals since 2013, and they have won the championship six times throughout their history.

The Bruins entered the finals with an 11-day break after sweeping the Hurricanes, and they came out swinging in Game 1. After facing a two-goal deficit, Boston beat St. Louis 4-2 to start off the series.

But the Blues rallied back in Game 2, and beat Boston, winning in overtime 3-2 before the series went to St. Louis.

When the teams faced off in St. Louis for Game 3, Boston spoiled the Blues’ homecoming when they trounced them 7-2 to take the series lead.

Then things got painful in Game 4 when Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara broke his jaw after taking a puck to the face from a short distance, and the Blues went on to tie the series 2-2. Then the Blues brought the Bruins within the brink of elimination by claiming a 2-1 victory over them in Game 5.

Going into Game 7, the teams were tied 3-3, making for an exciting ending to the series.