Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors in Tight Game to Win Their First-Ever NBA Championship

Image zoom Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors are officially NBA champions!

On Thursday, the Canadian team beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to clinch their first-ever NBA Championship.

The game was tight from the very beginning, with the Raptors and Warriors going head-to-head for points until the final seconds of play.

Though Golden State gave it their best efforts, led in part by two-time MVP Steph Curry, they seemed to struggle after Klay Thompson landed awkwardly on his left knee during the third quarter of the game.

What appeared to be a season-ending injury after Thompson was escorted off the court in a great deal of pain, quickly changed to when the player impressively returned to the game to make two free throws.

Image zoom Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

Due to the fact that Thompson’s injury occurred on a foul, the athlete had to remain on the court and attempt his free throws, otherwise, he would be disqualified for the rest of the game. And Thompson certainly delivered, making both shots effortlessly.

He was later subbed out, which proved to be a major loss for the Golden State, considering Thompson was having a stellar night with 30 points on just 12 shots.

Image zoom Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images

The Raptors and the Warriors had been facing off for the title since Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30.

The Raptors were victorious in the first game, winning 118-109. The Warriors came back in Game 2, defeating the Raptors 109-104.

In Game 3, Toronto reigned again, winning 123-109. And in Game 4, the Raptors retained their place on top, leading the series into Game 5.

Game 5 was another closely-contested match between the teams but the Warriors made a final push at the end to win 106-105 and force a sixth game.

Image zoom

RELATED: The Golden State Warriors Trolled Drake with Pusha T’s Diss Track at Game 3 of NBA Finals

It would have been a monumental moment for the Raptors, win or lose, as they were in the tournament for the first time ever in franchise history.

The team also had a famous fan on their side, none other than Toronto native Drake, who showed up courtside to many games and has made headlines for his over-the-top support for the Raptors this season.

Meanwhile, it was the fifth straight finals appearance for the Warriors, though the team was missing one of their star players, Kevin Durant, for much of this year’s tournament due to a calf injury.

Though the Warriors had more championship prestige going into the tournament, many hoped that Durant’s injury would slow their momentum and give the underdog Raptors a chance at the title.

Image zoom Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay Z Cheer Courtside from NBA Finals Game 3 as Metallica Rocks Fiery National Anthem

This year’s finals was the first since 2014 that did not include both the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was the first since 2010 to not involve LeBron James, according to Deadspin.

Last year, the Warriors won the NBA Finals 108-85 over the Cavaliers. The win marked one of nine sweeps in the history of the NBA championship.