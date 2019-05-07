See All the Football Stars Who Traded Shoulder Pads for Tuxes at the Met Gala

These football stars scored some touchdowns with their looks for the 2019 Met Gala.

Among the many athletes representing the sports world at the highly-anticipated fundraising gala on Monday night were some of football’s favorite players, leaving behind the shoulder pads and spikes for some unique takes on tuxedos.

Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, of course, made an appearance alongside his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen for their 11th Met Gala together. The couple looked stunning in their color-coordinated outfits. Brady, 41, donned a velvet, maroon tuxedo by Tom Ford, complementing Gisele’s pleated, sustainable metallic gown by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Brady shared a photo from the evening on his Instagram, jokingly writing, “No we are not your Mom and Dad. #MetGala.”

Last year, the six-time Super Bowl winner opted for a Versace tuxedo featuring a black turtleneck underneath a jacket featuring elaborate gold embroidering on the lapel, becoming a meme when jokes spread on social media about how his ensemble made him look like a villain and others likening his look to a magician.

When PEOPLE asked Brady to name his favorite part of the gala, he jokingly replied “the end.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver didn’t play it safe this Met Gala.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the event wearing Thom Browne kilt and sleeveless tuxedo jacket, but that wasn’t his original game plan, according to GQ.

“I told them no off the rip,” Beckham told GQ of the kilt when at Thom Browne’s midtown offices on Sunday night before the Met. “I was like, ‘There’s no chance I’m wearing that. On the way here I was like, ‘Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.’ ”

And the kilt took home the win over regular tuxedo pants! Beckhman Jr. also shared a photo on his social media, alongside Brady and fellow football stars Julian Edelman and Saquon Barkley.

“The talk different in this circle …. 🐐TALK #Met #KILTthat,” Beckham Jr. captioned the photo.

Saquon Barkley

And speaking of Barkley, the New York Giants running back pulled out all the stops for his first Met appearance.

In a post on his Instagram, Barkley shared professional photos taken of him while getting ready for the event. He went for a sleek all-black tuxedo, trading in pants for a pair of matching shorts.

Julian Edelman

Another Patriots player who also attended the Met Gala was wide receiver, Edelman.

The Super Bowl MVP, styled by Thomas Carter Philips, opted for a classic white Ralph Lauren tuxedo jacket, accessorized with Fred Leighton starburst jewels on the lapel.

He posed for photos with his fellow football stars, including teammate, Brady, sharing them on his Instagram.

Earlier this year, Brady and Edelman traded their football gear for lightsabers and Jedi robes, celebrating their Super Bowl win at Disney World together.

Colin Kaepernick

The former 49ers quarterback and his girlfriend, radio and TV host Nessa Diab, looked incredible in their Met looks. Kaepernick donned a long black jacket with gold trim that matched his four huge gold rings, Hublot watch and gold leaf shirt.

Diab similarly wore an elegant gold gown with a glittering statement necklace and earrings.