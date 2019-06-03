It’s official: Tracy Morgan will host the 2019 ESPY Awards.

The Last O.G. star will take the reigns of the annual awards show, and will be joined by other celebrities and athletes to commemorate the past year in sports this July.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said in a statement. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

The choice of Morgan, 50, as host was an easy one, according to ESPYS executive producer Maura Mandt.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” Mandt said in a statement. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

Morgan will follow in the footsteps of 2018 ESPYs host, Danica Patrick. Patrick was the first woman to host the award show.

“There is a little bit of a difference, in theory, to saying I would love to host it, saying yes, then going, ‘Oh God, okay. I actually really have to do this,’ ” Patrick told PEOPLE ahead of the gig last year. “But it’s a huge honor, huge honor. It’s going to be a lot of fun — we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air on July 10 at 8 p.m. EST.