2-Time Cancer Survivor, 22, Selected in the MLB Draft: ‘A Kid That Will Not Quit’

Eric Orze beat both testicular cancer and skin cancer in 2018 before he was drafted by the New York Mets

Baseball player Eric Orze is used to life throwing him curve balls: he’s survived a bout with cancer not once, but twice.

Now, the 22-year-old pitcher will have the chance to prove he’s got what it takes to survive the big leagues after he was selected by the New York Mets in the fifth round of the draft on Thursday night.

Orze missed part of his 2018 season and all of his 2019 season at the University of New Orleans as he fought and recovered from testicular cancer and skin cancer, according to ESPN.

“This is a kid that will not quit,” said Tommy Tanous, the Mets' vice president of international and amateur scouting. “He really won’t.”

Orze, a native of Carol Stream, Illinois, told the New Orleans Advocate that he was blindsided when he first got his testicular cancer diagnosis in May 2018 after weeks of experiencing lower abdomen and groin pain.

“I remember just laughing at the doctor and saying, ‘That wasn’t an option.’ At 21 years old, you don’t ever think you might have cancer,” he said. “And I started crying like a baby.”

He had surgery to remove his tumor, then a second surgery to remove swollen lymph nodes. But as he recovered from that, he was hit with a second bombshell: he also had melanoma.

“'OK, I’m finally cancer free, good to go, time to get this rehab and get back to the field and then it’s like, ‘Wait, wait, you got some skin cancer,’” he told the Advocate. “At that point, it was more just aggravated and frustrated. I wasn’t upset. It was just frustrating that there was something else.”

Orze underwent additional surgeries to remove skin on his neck and back, and all the while remained focused on his goal of getting back on the field.

Though sitting out the 2019 season as he recovered was difficult, he told the outlet that his health scare only made him all the more motivated to prove his success in baseball.

“I always tell everybody, as bizarre as it sounds, having cancer was actually good for me. It kinda opened my eyes to just how much I want to do this and how little time I have to prove to whatever professional people come to see if I have the ability to play at the next level,” he said. “Cancer kicked me into overdrive.”

According to ESPN, Orze’s 2020 baseball season was cut short by the coronavirus, but not before he recorded three wins and zero losses and a 2.75 ERA.