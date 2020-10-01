Additional Titans Player and Staffer Test Positive for COVID-19, Steelers Game Further Postponed

As of Thursday, five players and six personnel on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been delayed indefinitely after the Titans had two more positive COVID-19 tests this week, according to the NFL.

On Thursday morning, the NFL said in a statement, "The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news of the game's postponement comes after four players — DaQuan Jones, Kamalei Correa, Beau Brinkley, and Tommy Hudson — and five team personnel members tested positive for the virus earlier this week. An additional player and personnel member tested positive Thursday. The names of the new individuals who tested positive have not yet been released.

Image zoom Titans, Vikings game Sunday Stephen Maturen/Getty

The Titans were originally scheduled to play the Steelers in Tennessee this Sunday before the game was then postponed until at least next Monday or Tuesday. Now, the game will be played on a date later in the season that has yet to be determined.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to ESPN, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that some of the players who tested positive were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"I know there's going to be a lot of questions about the game and about who's to blame and where it started. Nobody's to blame. We're in a pandemic," he said. "This is a very unfortunate situation, but one that we're confident that we will be able to handle safely with the football team and the players' best interests in mind."

RELATED VIDEO: Disease Caused by Concussions and Head Trauma Led to Young Football Player’s Suicide: 'He Wanted Us to Tell His Story,' Says Mom

The outlet added that the Vikings, who played the Titans last Sunday, had no positive test results in their latest round of testing on Wednesday, and their facility was scheduled to be reopened Thursday.

According to the league’s coronavirus guidelines, players who test positive and remain asymptomatic can return to play 10 days after the test or after five days with two consecutive negative tests. For those who do show symptoms of the virus, they can return 10 days after symptoms first appear and 72 hours after all have subsided. All players must be cleared by team physicians.

The Vikings are set to practice Thursday afternoon and are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday.