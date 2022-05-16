2 College Freshman Baseball Players Killed in Car Crash Hours After Winning a Championship

"Coming on the heels of the team's conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard," she said. "There simply are no words."

Baxter added that the school has "trained faculty and staff on hand to meet with those of you who would like that support either individually or in groups," adding: "We will walk through this together as a campus family with God as our strength. Please support one another as the caring community that I know we are."