Caleb Jones' 2021 Jeep Trackhawk and Connor Murphy's 2017 Porsche Panamera were allegedly taken by thieves on Dec. 29, according to reports

2 Chicago Blackhawks Players' Cars Reportedly Stolen from Valet While They Were Eating Dinner

Two Chicago Blackhawks players' cars were reportedly stolen while they were dining in the city last month.

Caleb Jones and Connor Murphy were eating at an establishment a short distance from United Center, the Blackhawks' home arena, around 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 29 when thieves allegedly stole their car keys from a valet, according to TMZ.

Thieves got away with Jones' 2021 Jeep Trackhawk and Murphy's 2017 Porsche Panamera, per the report.

An investigation into the incident is underway, per TMZ and local outlet CWBChicago.

Reps for the players and the Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment prior to publication.

According to CWBChicago — who did not identify the names of the vehicles' owners, though reported they were Blackhawks players — the valet targeted in the attack told police that he was confronted by two men at the valet stand on the night of the incident. The thieves reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded the victim open the lockbox where car keys are stored.

Police eventually located the Trackhawk abandoned in the Pilsen neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. the same evening, per the report. At nearly the same time, Chicago police used a license plate reader to locate the Porsche, which was on the back of a tow truck in Bronzeville.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones Credit: Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

Chicago police have warned the city's 9th district multiple times about ongoing vehicular hijackings and other car-related crimes since Dec. 21, 2021.

A community alert issued on Jan. 4 warned of five incidents between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, including one that reportedly occurred at nearly the same date and time listed in the TMZ report.

During these incidents, police say "armed offenders" have demanded vehicles and other property from their victims.

Connor Murphy Credit: Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

Jones, 24, has played in 12 games for the Blackhawks in his first season with the team. The defenseman was sent to Chicago in a July 2021 trade with the Edmonton Oilers, who drafted him with the 117th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Jones' older brother Seth Jones also plays for the Blackhawks as a defenseman. Their father is Denver Nuggets assistant coach Ronald Jerome "Popeye" Jones.