The teen was excited about making the first cut for the basketball team and died on the second day of tryouts

15-Year-Old Boy with 'No Health Issues' Collapses and Dies During Basketball Tryouts: 'He Never Woke Up'

The death of a 15-year-old Long Island student has left the New York community shocked and grief-stricken after he collapsed and died during basketball tryouts on Thursday.

Carmyne Paschall Payton, a sophomore at Copiague High School, was running laps when he suddenly fell and did not get back up, ABC 7 NY reported.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Carmyne's mother, Tiffany Wofford, told ABC 7 that she received an alarming call about her son and rushed to the school. When she arrived, she watched on as emergency responders tried to resuscitate her son, but were not successful.

"He never woke up. He never woke up," Wofford told ABC 7, fighting back tears. She added that her son was so "excited" about the tryouts as basketball meant a lot to him.

Carmyne's father, Arthur Payton, told NBC New York that his son had "no prior health issues," sharing: "He made the first cut for the boys basketball team. This was the second day of tryouts."

Carmyne's school community is also in mourning.

"The Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School has experienced the death of a student that has affected us deeply," Principal Joseph Agosta said in a letter to families per ABC 7.

"The Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High faculty and staff express our condolences to the family and friends of this student and pledge to provide the support and counseling necessary to help them through this difficult time."

In addition to his parents, Carmyne is survived by his brother and three sisters, his mother told Fox 5 New York. "He was a great big brother, just a sweet kid. He helped me out so much with his siblings."