Hugo Millán was participating in the European Talent Cup race on Sunday in Spain when he was hit by another rider after falling off his bike

14-Year-Old Motorcycle Racer Hugo Millán Dies After Being Hit on Track: 'We Will Miss You'

Hugo Millán, a 14-year-old motorcycle rider from Spain, died this weekend when he was hit by another rider after falling off his own bike during a race.

The collision happened during the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Millán fell off his bike after a turn and tried to move out of the way of oncoming riders, and while a few were able to narrowly miss crashing into Millán, rider Oleg Pawelec hit him with the full force of his bike.

Footage of the incident showed Millán lying motionless on the pavement, while Pawelec was able to move on his own.

The AP said Pawelec was not seriously injured in the incident. Millán was treated by doctors at the scene before being transported to two different hospitals in the minutes and hours following the crash. He was pronounced dead the same day.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race," FIM CEV Respol wrote on social media. "We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo."

Added MotoGP: "We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millán's passing. We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."

Tributes to the young motorcycle rider continued to pour in over the weekend, including from six-time MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez, who posted a black and white photo of Millan to Twitter.

"My sincere condolences to his family, friends and team," he wrote in the translated tweet.

