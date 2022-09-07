13-Year-Old Jockey Jack de Bromhead Dies After Falling from Pony During Race: 'One-of-a-Kind'

Jack de Bromhead, a 13-year-old jockey and the son of a prominent horse trainer, died over the weekend after falling from his pony during an event.

According to the BBC, Jack was participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Ireland on Sept. 3 when fell from his mount. Cork Beo, a local news outlet, reported that Jack suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a death notice posted on Sunday, Jack's loved ones called him a "one-of-a-kind child" who "touched all our lives in the best way possible."

"Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul," the tribute said. "He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day — an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!"

It continued: "Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken."

Jack's father, Henry de Bromhead, is a top horse trainer in Ireland and was attending a hunt event when the accident occurred, Cork Beo reported. All other events scheduled for the weekend were canceled after the tragedy.

"He was a happy, respectful, mannerly, bright young fellow who was lovely to meet," Butlerstown parish priest Fr. Pat Fitzgerald told the Belfast Telegraph. "He compressed a ton of living into his years and there was a real joy in living about him."

In their online tribute, Jack's loved ones said he was skilled around the farm, and gained experience working with cattle, equipment and ponies by the time he turned 10.

"By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his father's passion for all aspects of racing," they wrote.

"Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends' hearts," they added. "Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life."