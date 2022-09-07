Entertainment Sports 13-Year-Old Jockey Jack de Bromhead Dies After Falling from Pony During Race: 'One-of-a-Kind' de Bromhead fell from his horse while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Ireland By Jason Duaine Hahn Jason Duaine Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Robert Thompson Funeral Directors Jack de Bromhead, a 13-year-old jockey and the son of a prominent horse trainer, died over the weekend after falling from his pony during an event. According to the BBC, Jack was participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Ireland on Sept. 3 when fell from his mount. Cork Beo, a local news outlet, reported that Jack suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. In a death notice posted on Sunday, Jack's loved ones called him a "one-of-a-kind child" who "touched all our lives in the best way possible." "Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul," the tribute said. "He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day — an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh!" It continued: "Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken." Canadian Hockey Captain, 20, Dies After Collapsing During Game: 'We Are All Broken' Jack's father, Henry de Bromhead, is a top horse trainer in Ireland and was attending a hunt event when the accident occurred, Cork Beo reported. All other events scheduled for the weekend were canceled after the tragedy. "He was a happy, respectful, mannerly, bright young fellow who was lovely to meet," Butlerstown parish priest Fr. Pat Fitzgerald told the Belfast Telegraph. "He compressed a ton of living into his years and there was a real joy in living about him." Little Leaguer, 12, Heads Home After Emergency Surgery for Brain Injury After Falling from Bunk Bed In their online tribute, Jack's loved ones said he was skilled around the farm, and gained experience working with cattle, equipment and ponies by the time he turned 10. RELATED VIDEO: Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says "By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his father's passion for all aspects of racing," they wrote. "Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends' hearts," they added. "Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life."