11-Year-Old Syrian Table Tennis Player Hend Zaza Qualifies for the 2020 Olympics

Hend Zaza is going to Tokyo!

The 11-year-old table tennis player is heading to the Summer Olympics after beating a 42-year-old player in the West Asia Olympic qualifying tournament in Jordan last week, CNN reported Friday.

Zaza, from Syria emerged victorious is the women’s final round against Lebanon player Mariana Sahakian with a final score of 4-3. The youngster is currently ranked 155th in the world for the sport, according to the International Table Tennis Federation.

The young athlete, born on January 1, 2009, is set to be the youngest competing at the Games in Japan this summer.

British skateboarder Sky Brown is just a few weeks older than Zaza, CNN reported, and will turn 12 two weeks before the events in Tokyo begin.

If Zaza were to medal, she could become the youngest to ever medal in an individual event.

According to Olympic records, the youngest male to medal in an individual event in the Games’ history is Nils Skoglund, who won the silver medal in 1920 in plain high diving at 14 years 11 days. The youngest female to medal is Inge Sorensen, who was awarded the bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke in 1936 at 12 years and 24 days.

The youngest gold medalist is American Marjorie Gestring, who won the 3m springboard event at age 13 years 268 days.

The youngest Olympian on record is Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who competed in the 1896 Games at 10 years and 218 days old in the team parallel bars, coming in third place.

In 1928, Italian gymnast Luigina Giavotti was awarded the silver medal in team gymnastics — just a few months older than Zaza at 11 years and 302 days old.

Conversely, the oldest medalist in the Games’ history is Oscar Swahn of Sweden, at 72 years 279 days, winning in the team shooting 100m running deer double shots event.

The 2020 Summer Olympics begin on July 24.