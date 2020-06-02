11-Year-Old Skateboarder Sky Brown 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Horrific Fall and Hospitalization

Skateboarder Sky Brown was involved in a horrific fall during training and says her helmet and arm saved her life

British skateboarder Sky Brown is on the road to recovery after she experienced a horrific fall leaving her with skull fractures and a broken left wrist and hand.

The 11-year-old athlete — who has built a large social media following with her skateboarder brother, Ocean — shared footage of the accident to YouTube on Monday. The video shows Brown as she attempts to jump from the top of a vertical ramp to another one several feet away, but she comes up short and falls to the concrete floor.

"I held her in my arms and she bled helplessly moaning in and out of consciousness waiting for the helicopter to take her to the hospital," Brown's father, Stewart, wrote on Instagram.

"We spent the night sick and terrified not knowing if Sky was going to make it through the night, as the ICU team tried to get her conscious and kept her alive," he continued.

Brown's YouTube video shows a helicopter and ambulances and arriving on the scene before the footage jumps to her in the hospital with a black eye.

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that I'm okay," Brown struggles to say from her bed in the video.

"It's okay to fall sometimes. I'm just going to get back up and push even harder," she continued. "I know there's a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we've got to do it with love and happiness."

In the description of the video, Brown credited her safety gear for saving her life.

"My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive," she wrote.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be the first to feature skateboarding.

Stewart told the BBC that his daughter was "lucky to be alive" after the accident.

"Her Doctors and the trauma team say it’s a miracle how well she is dealing with the pain and recovering incredibly fast," Stewart said on Instagram. "They said it’s shocking and believe it’s because of her grit, positivity and attitude."