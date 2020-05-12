11-Year-Old Skateboarder Pulls Off Crazy Stunt: 'Now I Am Going to Celebrate'

"I have no words to explain what just happened," Gui Khury wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of his 1080-degree spin

This young skateboarder just spun himself into the record books.

On Friday, 11-year-old Gui Khury of Curitiba, Brazil, posted a clip on Instagram documenting an impressive feat: completing a 1080-degree trick — or three total spins while in the air. Khury became the first athlete to land the move on a vertical ramp, according to Reuters.

"1080!!! I have no words to explain what just happened..." he captioned the video.

Khury's dad Ricardo Khury Filho told Reuters that being at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) has allowed the sports prodigy to train and perfect the challenging move.

“The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train; when he got home from school he was tired,” said Filho. “So now he is at home more, he eats better, and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training, so that has helped.”

He added: “He has an opportunity to train here, if he didn’t have [the skate facilities] ... he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus.”

The outlet reported that Khury pulled off a 900-degree spin when he was 8 years old. And his go-to celebratory meal after successfully landing these stunts? A bowl of macaroni and cheese, he said.

“I was like, 'Oh my God, what did I just do?' ” Khury said to Reuters. “I was just like, 'Okay, I landed it, now I am going to celebrate.' ”

Khury said he sent the video to some of his "favorite skaters" — including pro Tony Hawk, who completed a 900 in 1999. When he saw some of his idols comment on and share the footage, he said it was "so crazy, because it’s like a once in a lifetime experience."

"It’s so amazing," he added. "It’s the best feeling ever."

For now, Khury said he plans to continue practicing the 1080 so he can demonstrate it in competitions — and he's also aiming to outdo himself in the future: “1260. One person has done it only, but it was on a mega ramp so it will be way difficult for me.”