103-Year-Old Sister Jean, Loyola Basketball Superfan, Throws Out First Pitch for Chicago Cubs

Sister Jean is taking her talents to the baseball field!

The chaplain of the Loyola University Ramblers — and college basketball superfan — visited Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs took on the Philadelphia Phillies.

To make the moment even more special, the Cubs fitted the famous nun with a custom No. 103 jersey to mark her 103rd birthday on Aug. 21. According to USA Today, this isn't the first time Sister Jean has thrown out a first pitch at Wrigley Field — she last did so in 2018 when she was 99 years old.

Her pitch on Tuesday night also caught the attention of baseball fans on social media.

"103 years old. Winding up with multiple arm twirls. Sister Jean, the pride of Loyola-Chicago, for the win," one Twitter user said on the pitch.

One person even edited a video of Sister Jean striking out a Detroit Tigers player using footage from Tuesday night.

Sister Jean has served as the Rambler's chaplain since 1994 after joining the staff at Loyola-Chicago three years before. She became a social media sensation back in 2018 during March Madness when the Ramblers unexpectedly reached the Final Four after upsetting several teams.

Last year, Sister Jean held a pregame prayer for the Ramblers as they played in the NCAA Tournament just before they upset No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round.

"As we play the fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous," Jean said during the prayer. "We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50 percent of layups and 30 percent of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that..."

The team made it to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Oregon State.

The Ramblers have won the National Championship just once — in 1963 when they beat Cincinnati.