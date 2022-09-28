Entertainment Sports 103-Year-Old Sister Jean, Loyola Basketball Superfan, Throws Out First Pitch for Chicago Cubs Sister Jean is the chaplain of Chicago's Loyola Ramblers, a position she's had since 1994 By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 03:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Sister Jean. Photo: Paul Beaty/AP/Shutterstock Sister Jean is taking her talents to the baseball field! The chaplain of the Loyola University Ramblers — and college basketball superfan — visited Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs took on the Philadelphia Phillies. To make the moment even more special, the Cubs fitted the famous nun with a custom No. 103 jersey to mark her 103rd birthday on Aug. 21. According to USA Today, this isn't the first time Sister Jean has thrown out a first pitch at Wrigley Field — she last did so in 2018 when she was 99 years old. Her pitch on Tuesday night also caught the attention of baseball fans on social media. "103 years old. Winding up with multiple arm twirls. Sister Jean, the pride of Loyola-Chicago, for the win," one Twitter user said on the pitch. Sister Jean, Now 102, Will Be Back at March Madness to Cheer on Loyola University Chicago One person even edited a video of Sister Jean striking out a Detroit Tigers player using footage from Tuesday night. Sister Jean has served as the Rambler's chaplain since 1994 after joining the staff at Loyola-Chicago three years before. She became a social media sensation back in 2018 during March Madness when the Ramblers unexpectedly reached the Final Four after upsetting several teams. Sister Jean. Chicago Cubs Twitter Last year, Sister Jean held a pregame prayer for the Ramblers as they played in the NCAA Tournament just before they upset No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round. Sister Jean's Pregame Prayer Inspires Loyola Chicago's Historic Upset Win Over Top-Seeded Illinois "As we play the fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win. We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous," Jean said during the prayer. "We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50 percent of layups and 30 percent of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that..." RELATED VIDEO: Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths' The team made it to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Oregon State. The Ramblers have won the National Championship just once — in 1963 when they beat Cincinnati.