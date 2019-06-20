103-Year-Old Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins Wins Gold in 100-Meter Dash: 'It's Awe-Inspiring' to Do This

The Hurricane is here!

103-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins won two gold medals, in the 50- and 100-meter dashes, as she competed in the 2019 Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Good Morning America reported Wednesday.

Hawkins didn’t even begin her running career until age 100, saying that she “thought it’d be neat to run at 100 and do the 100-yard dash” — and that’s after picking up a cycling career relatively late in life.

She is now the oldest female competitor in the U.S., according to the National Senior Games Association.

Last year, the “Hurricane” set a world record for the 100-meter in her age group, but finished slightly slower this year, according to GMA.

“I’m thrilled I did as well as I did but I didn’t do as well as I have done,” the mother of four said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m older, or maybe it was the atmosphere.”

Hawkins also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

When she is not running, she loves to spend time at her Louisiana home gardening.

And running isn’t the only sport she excels in. In fact, she is such an accomplished athlete that her husband had to make her a special box to keep her all her medals from the years spent cycling and running.

Her advice to fellow late-blooming runners?

“Realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age,” she told GMA. “I just keep busy. I keep moving. I don’t do any exercises particularly. I used to, but I don’t think I need to anymore.”

“When you’re 103, every day is a miracle,” the Louisiana State University alumna said (she graduated in 1938). “I just keep getting up and I’m here again.”

As for whether or not she’ll be found on the race track again, Hawkins said, “You never know.”

“I’m glad I won two gold medals,” she said, “it’s awe-inspiring to me to be able to do this.”