100-Year-Old Runner Holds 4 World Records — and He's Still Lacing Up: 'I'm Having the Best Time of My Life'

Mike Fremont started running more than six decades ago after the death of his first wife, and it quickly became a vital part of his life

By
Published on September 15, 2022 12:23 PM
100 YEAR OLD RUNNER: MIKE FREMONT
Mike Fremont. Photo: Matthew Allen/Matthewallenphoto

As Mike Fremont steadily jogs along his favorite routes near his home in Cincinnati, Ohio, he "salutes" nearly everyone he passes. They know him well, because at age 100, Fremont has been running these same paths for decades.

"They're all accustomed to me," he tells PEOPLE. "They say, 'I've seen you here for 40 years!' "

Fremont is something of a running celebrity, even outside of Cincinnati — he holds multiple single-age world running records in everything from the mile to the marathon — but he came to the sport later in his long life. Fremont only started running in his late 30s, after the sudden death of his first wife from a brain hemorrhage left him widowed with three kids, including a 2-week-old.

"I was very stressed when my wife left me, and I needed to do something every day to take the stress off. So usually I'd take one of my little kids, and she would hold my little finger and we'd run," he says. "I enjoyed it and I thought it was good for me. It was much better than the two martinis I used to have."

And running — along with long-distance canoeing — quickly became a vital part of Fremont's days. Though he was lacing up regularly and logging extensive miles, Fremont didn't start competitively racing until after 1992, when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and told by doctors he had just three months to live.

"It was a terrible, terrible thing to tell me," he says. Fremont lived beyond those three months, and two and a half years later, physicians removed the cancerous tumor. There were shocked to find there was no spread of the disease. Says Fremont: "The surgeon said that he had looked for metastasis in 35 places and found none. Zero."

Inspired by being given a new lease on life, Fremont started signing up for races, anything from 10Ks to marathons. "I found that I wasn't too bad at running. I didn't weigh too much, and I was small. It helped," says Fremont, who says he benefitted from a macrobiotic, vegan diet. "Then I began to win some races, and the pressure was on."

His second wife of 29 years, Marilyn Wall, 69, proudly says "that's when he started to make records for his age."

100 YEAR OLD RUNNER: MIKE FREMONT
Mike Fremont and his wife, Marilyn Wall.

Fremont now holds an astounding five titles: world records for the fastest marathon time at age 80 and again at age 90; the fastest half-marathon time at age 90 and 91; and the U.S. record for the fastest mile by a 96-year-old.

"I took 53 seconds off the one-mile race record," Fremont boasts. "I was very pleased."

These days, Fremont says he has no plans to take down other world records. "I think I'm sensible enough not to try to run marathons at 100," he says, before adding with a smile: "Why should I have anything to prove?"

Instead, Fremont is simply enjoying his days with Hall and his family, including five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. On his 100th birthday, on Feb. 23, they celebrated with a vegan cake and a run along the ocean in Vero Beach, Florida.

100 YEAR OLD RUNNER: MIKE FREMONT
Mike Fremont and Marilyn Wall. Matthew Allen/Matthewallenphoto

"I'm having the best time of my life," Fremont says.

And for anyone daunted by running or training for a marathon, Fremont says to simply get moving and give it a try: "Come with me. I'll walk with you. I'll run with you. Whatever you want to do."

Related Articles
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
Kempel Family
Quintuplets Dad Marks First Father's Day Since Breaking World Record with Kids: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Says Wife
World's oldest practicing doctor turns 100: 'Retirement is the enemy of longevity' - Are we able to pull any images of Dr. Howard Tucker — the oldest practicing doctor. Credit: St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
World's Oldest Practicing Doctor, 100, Says 'I Think I'll Live Forever'
Noah Lyles
Sprinter Noah Lyles Breaks Decades-Old American 200M Record to Win Gold in U.S. Sweep
Michael Wardian
Ultramarathoner Michael Wardian Runs Across the U.S. in 62 Days: 'I Feel Like I Was Made to Do This'
Long Branch 100-year-old Lester Wright after racing at the Penn Relays
World War II Veteran, 100, Breaks 100-Meter Dash Record for Age Group
Jacky Hunt-Broersma sets record for 104 marathons in 104 days
Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma on Completing 104 Marathons in 104 Consecutive Days: 'Why Can't I?'
May 21, 2022: The 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Adam Hunger for NYRR)
Al Roker Runs Brooklyn Half Marathon, Gets Medal from Wife Deborah Roberts
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Parents Say Child Protective Services Visited Them After Backlash Over Completing Marathon with Son, 6
Family Faces Backlash After 6-Year-Old Son Joined Them to Run Marathon
Parents Address Backlash After Completing Full Marathon with Their 6-Year-Old Son
Kempel Family
'Devoted' Dad and Mom of 7 — Including Quintuplets! — Reveal Reality of Their 'Chaotic' Yet 'Blessed' Life
Lanae Brody
From a Ski Accident to Running a Half Marathon — How One PEOPLE Staffer Conquered Her Injury
ALLYSHIP portfolio, Zach Herrin ( in white) and his ally Justin Allgaier- in orange. @braylendion
Out NASCAR Driver Zach Herrin Says the Track Is an Equalizer: 'We're All the Same at 200 MPH'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He Felt 'Pressure' to Un-Retire from NFL Due to Start of 2022 Free Agency
Tayshia Adams - NYC Marathon
Tayshia Adams Says Fiancé Zac Clark Has Been 'Really Supportive' During Prep for N.Y.C. Marathon
Kempel Family
See All the Adorable Pictures from the Kempel Quintuplets' Father's Day Photoshoot with Their Big Sisters