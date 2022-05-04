World War II Veteran, 100, Breaks 100-Meter Dash Record for Age Group

Lester Wright, a 100-year-old veteran, ran 100m in 26.3 seconds during the Penn Relays this weekend

Lester Wright might be getting older, but he isn't slowing down.

The World War II veteran, 100, participated in the senior master's division at the Penn Relays on Saturday. Wright hit the track and set a world record in the 100m dash for his age group.

According to WTXF, the centenarian ran the race in 26.34 seconds, which is the fastest time ever recorded for a 100-year-old.

"If you're going to go out to run a race, you should really run the race to try to win," Wright, a New Jersey native who celebrated his birthday last Friday, told WTXF before the event. "I don't know how you can run to be second or third."

Wright's grandson, John Wall, told the news station that their whole family has been cheering him on.

"Everybody is elated," he said. "They're excited he's doing it. They want to be part of it."

Wright first picked up running while operating a dental lab with his wife, NJ.com reported.

"It was pretty nice to be able to do this at age 100," Wright said, according to the Asbury Park Press. "When I came here I was a little bit nervous, but when I saw the crowd and everything I fell right in with it."

Wright and his wife, Adele, have been together for more than 80 years, the outlet said.

The previous 100m dash record was held by Donald Pellmann, the Huffington Post noted. Pellman set the mark in 2015, finishing his race in 26.9 seconds.

When asked after the race whether he felt tired, Wright told reporters he had more in him to give.