100-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Is Guinness World Records' Oldest Competitive Powerlifter

"It is such a challenge and to do it at that level at that age is mind-blowing," strength trainer Bill Berkley said of 100-year-old Edith Murway-Traina

Edith Murway-Traina is proving it's never too late to push the limits.

The great-great-grandmother, who turned 100 years old last month, now holds the title of Guinness World Records' oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category. Murway-Traina is a former dance instructor, but began going to the gym just a few years ago after being invited by a friend — and there she found a new passion for lifting weights.

"While I was watching those ladies doing their thing, I thought I just as well should pick up a few bars, and I did," she told Guinness for a story on their website.

"Going on a regular basis, I found that I was enjoying it, and I was challenging myself to get a little bit better and a little bit better," she added. "Before long, I was part of the team."

But Murway-Traina isn't just lifting weights and calling it a day — she's entering competitions and has even taken home trophies thanks to her feats of strength.

"She will not quit and anything that's hard, it makes her more determined," her friend, Carmen Gutworth, told the organization.

"Sometimes she's tired, sometimes she doesn't feel like coming to the gym, but she fights through it," Gutworth added to WFTS.

Murway-Traina is also being coached by strength trainer Bill Berkley, who can't help but marvel at her accomplishments so far.

"It is such a challenge and to do it at that level at that age is mind-blowing," he told the news station.

Murway-Traina admits the newfound attention she's receiving from powerlifting is working wonders on her self-confidence.