10 Former NFL Players Suing League Over Alleged 'Wrongful Denial' of Disability Payments

Jason Alford, Daniel Loper and Willis McGahee are among those suing the league over an alleged pattern of denying disability benefits

By
Published on February 10, 2023 12:23 PM
Willis McGahee
Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

The NFL is being sued by a group of former players over an alleged pattern of denying disability benefits.

The ten players — Alex Parsons, Eric Smith, Charles Sims, Joey Thomas, Lance Zeno, Jason Alford, Daniel Loper, Willis McGahee, Michael McKenzie and Jamize Olawale — are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Baltimore this week against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL's Disability Board, according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the athletes are "seeking redress for the wrongful denial of benefits, the denial of statutorily mandated full and fair review of benefits denials, violations of plan terms or governing regulations, and breaches of fiduciary duty."

NFL
Al Messerschmidt/Getty

Many of the former players behind the lawsuit allege they had benefits applications denied multiple times, and claim the NFL displayed a "disturbing pattern of erroneous and arbitrary benefits denials, bad faith contract misinterpretations, and other unscrupulous tactics" in regard to disability benefits.

The players also allege that the league, Goodell, and the board limited "the payment of benefits to the very Players whom the Plan was designed to help," forcing them "to navigate a byzantine process in order to attempt to obtain those benefits, only to be met with denial."

The complaint also claims that denial rates frequently exceeded 90% and that doctors who were compensated well by the NFL minimized injury complaints in reports, which the lawsuit claims allowed the league to deny applications.

To back this up, the complaint states that between March 31, 2019, and April 1, 2020 physicians paid more than $210,000 found 4.5% of players to be totally or permanently disabled, compared to 30% by physicians paid $54,000-$60,000.

Commissioner Goodell opened up about disability benefits at a Wednesday press conference before the suit was filed when he said that the NFL has to "have a system to be able to identify who qualifies for those benefits and who doesn't qualify for those benefits, and that's done with union and management."

"And the facts are that's done independently with doctors who make a determination of whether... an individual qualifies under that program," Goodell said, per multiple outlets.

"So you don't want people to benefit from it that don't qualify for it, because it takes away from people who do qualify for it," he added. "So you're always going to have people who may think they qualify for it — doctors disagree, the joint board disagrees. That's a way the system works, but I would tell you the benefits in the NFL are off the charts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An NFL spokesperson told CNN that the disability plan "includes an uncapped financial commitment to provide benefits for any retired player that meets the eligibility requirements set by the parties."

"These eligibility requirements and administrative procedures were developed after consultation with occupational, mental and physical health experts. The plan annually provides more than $330 million to deserving players and their families. The NFL-NFLPA disability plan is fair and administered by a professional staff overseen by a board comprised of an equal number of appointees of the NFL Players Association and the league, which includes retired players," the league statement read. "This board reviews the activities of the office and operation of the benefit program, including every contested application for benefits to ensure that retired players who are entitled to disability benefits receive them as intended."

The NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Commissioners press conference on January 29, 2020 at the Hilton Downtown in Miami, FL.
Roger Goodell. Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty

NFL disability benefits can range from $65,000 a year to $265,000 a year, NPR reported, depending on when and how the sports injury took place.

As for the individual players behind the suit, McGahee — a running back who twice made the Pro Bowl — was told by a doctor that he was unimpaired after he used McGahee's race and IQ, among other information, for the determination, per the complaint.

NPR reported that education and prior training are "not allowed to be evaluated" when determining benefits.

The suit also claims that Sims was approved for Inactive A benefits, despite qualifying for Total and Permanent benefits. One board member claimed the player didn't suffer his injuries like "'post-concussive syndrome' and multiple orthopedic 'NFL related impairments'" during his time in the league, despite a doctor's report saying so, per the complaint. Sims was later reportedly denied again in an appeal, added NPR.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status and monetary compensation while requesting that six board members be removed for their "repeated and substantial derelictions of their responsibilities" and "breaches of the fiduciary duty of loyalty to the Plan."

Related Articles
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Katie Meyer's Family Sues Stanford University Says School's 'Reckless' Decision Led to Her Death
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Named in New $2.1 Million Lawsuit for 'Aiding and Abetting' Husband Tom
Jerrell Powe
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping in Mississippi
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Cleared in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: 'No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed'
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16 Lions Falcons Football, Atlanta, United States - 26 Dec 2021
Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Brian Flores
Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sues NFL and 3 Teams, Alleges Discrimination and Racial Injustice
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
stephen ross and brian flores
Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Calls Brian Flores' Allegations 'False, Malicious and Defamatory'
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Liberty University Sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10M Months After He Resigned amid Sex Scandal