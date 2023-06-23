The SpongeBob Popsicle Doesn’t Have Gumball Eyes Anymore and Fans Are Upset: ‘What Is This Insanity’

TikTok users are unhappy about the treat's new look

Published on June 23, 2023
Spongebob Popsicle Eyes Changed to Chocolate
The latest ice cream truck news is sparking Squidward-level sadness across social media.  

Recently, the Popsicle brand announced that the classic Spongebob popsicle will no longer have gumball eyes. Instead, small bites of chocolate will replace the Nickelodeon character's ice pop.

“The Popsicle brand is always looking for ways to improve their products and made the decision to remove the gumballs," the brand said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Gumballs will be replaced with a thin chocolatey layer for the eyes instead. This new version is available in stores now."

Spongebob Popsicle Eyes

brenttelevision/TikTok

The statement acknowledged how popular the nostalgic summer treat is among customers.

"We know that this product is beloved by many, and we hope our fans will enjoy the new and improved design," it concluded.

Where the gumball eyes used to be bulging and overlarge, the new chocolate pieces appear to be smaller morsels — a look that has been met with disapproving opinions on social media.

TikTok user @brenttelevision took offense to the confection’s change, posting a video to his page looking for the original gumball eyes. When he opened the newly altered treat, he was clearly upset “Popsicle, what are you doing?”

Of course, the user then went on a search for the original version, eventually finding one that still had the gumball eyes. While it may have taken him three days, it was well worth the wait, “I could not believe my own eyes,” he quipped in the video.

Users commented their upset reactions. "‘What. Is. This. Insanity,’" one commenter wrote, while another said, "I'm sad now."

The news comes just under a year since Klondike made an equally controversial choice in the ice cream market, announcing that they would discontinue the Choco Taco. Citing a spike in demand for other Klondike products, the Choco Taco was halted after almost 40 years on the market. 

Spongebob Popsicle Eyes

brenttelevision/TikTok


Social media users similarly hopped on the nostalgic train, posting photos with their Choco Tacos and buying up the last supply before it became unavailable. According to Twitter user Dustin Matthews, the situation made him “certainly not ok.”

 Andrew Zimmern shared his thoughts on the surprising announcement, too.

"This is insanity. Look at the Klondike portfolio and tell me you would discontinue what is arguably the best quiescently frozen dessert treat ever???," Zimmern said in a post retweeting a news story about the decision. "Get rid of the Cone Zone or the Cookies n' Cream sandwich instead! We need our Choco Tacos."

