Splash Mountain Officially Closes at Disneyland: All About the Ride that Will Replace It

The attraction already closed at Walt Disney World in Orlando earlier this year and is undergoing a re-theming

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 02:56 PM
SPLASH MOUNTAIN
Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

Splash Mountain has taken its last trip into the briar patch at Disneyland.

The classic ride closed permanently on Wednesday, May 31.  It will undergo a "re-theming" and emerge as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new attraction based on the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog in 2024. While the ride will remain a log flume, the story will be brand new.

Disney announced the ride's closing date at the Anaheim, Calif. park in April. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, it closed on Jan. 23. (Some park goers even tried to profit off the Florida ride on its last day by attempting to sell water they claim is from the attraction on eBay.)

Disneyâs Splash Mountain Will Be Reimagined With Princess and the Frog
Disney

The company previously unveiled a first look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which features beloved characters like Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and Louis the jazz-loving alligator, as well as characters specifically created for the new attraction.

Many of the voice actors from the movie will reprise their roles: Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis and of course, Anika Noni Rose — the Tony Award-winning actress who voiced Tiana, Disney's first Black princess.

Splash Mountain
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

In the new attraction, a scale model of which was on display at Disney's D23 conference in 2022 (below), guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to songs from the film and new zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that originated in Louisiana. 

Tiana's Bayou Adventure to Replace Splash Mountain Model at D23 Expo
Paul Morse

The transformation was first announced in 2020, weeks after several petitions urging Disney to rework the theme of the popular attraction garnered attention on the site Change.org. One titled "Re-theme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog" received over 21,384 signatures upon closing.

The petition read in part: "Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be . . . While the ride is considered a beloved classic, its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South. There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need."

Disney noted at the time that a new story for the ride had long been under consideration.

The controversial Disney film Song of the South has been criticized for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and for employing racist stereotypes. CEO Bob Iger confirmed in a 2020 shareholders' meeting that it would not be available to stream on Disney+, even with a disclaimer, calling it "not appropriate in today's world."

Rose shared her excitement about the news of the ride's re-theming at the time.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized!" she wrote after the 2020 announcement. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Related Articles
Phosphorescent green patch appears on Grand Canal in Venice
Authorities Reveal What Caused Venice's Canals to Turn Bright Green
Air New Zealand, Airbus, A320
Air New Zealand Asks Passengers to Weigh Themselves Before Boarding Flights
Justin and Hailey Bieber vacation
Hailey and Justin Bieber Get Cheeky on Vacation in South of France
Reese Witherspoon trip to France
Reese Witherspoon Explores Paris with Her Mom and Nieces
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Christina Hall and Husband Joshua Hall Cuddle in Swimsuits During Mexican Getaway
Asiana Airlines
Man Who Opened Emergency Door During South Korea Flight Allegedly Said He Felt Suffocated
Live action Ariel coming to Disney parks
A New Little Mermaid Based on the Live-Action Movie Will Soon Be Greeting Fans at Disney Parks
asiana airlines flight
Plane Passenger Opens Emergency Door Midway Through Flight to South Korea
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7
Shaun White Reveals Why His Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion
Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)
Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ
Alix Earle 'Stranded' in Italy After She Says Got 'Scammed' by Booking Villa That 'Doesn't Exist'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Travel Diary
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Surprised Husband Jeezy with Trip to Vietnam for 2nd Anniversary — See Photos (Exclusive)
galactic-starcruiser
Disney Announces It Will Close Its Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Just Over a Year After Opening
Disney 100th anniversary
Fight Breaks Out at Walt Disney World Over Photo Op Near 100th Anniversary Sign
All About the Real Places in North Carolina That Inspired Netflix’s Outer Banks
Where Does 'Outer Banks' Take Place? All the Show's References to Real North Carolina Locations
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club: The Next Chapter': All the Real-Life Places Diane, Vivian, Carol and Sharon Visit in Italy