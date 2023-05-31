Splash Mountain Officially Closes at Disneyland: All About the Ride that Will Replace It

Splash Mountain has taken its last trip into the briar patch at Disneyland.

The classic ride closed permanently on Wednesday, May 31. It will undergo a "re-theming" and emerge as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new attraction based on the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog in 2024. While the ride will remain a log flume, the story will be brand new.

Disney announced the ride's closing date at the Anaheim, Calif. park in April. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, it closed on Jan. 23. (Some park goers even tried to profit off the Florida ride on its last day by attempting to sell water they claim is from the attraction on eBay.)

Disney

The company previously unveiled a first look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which features beloved characters like Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and Louis the jazz-loving alligator, as well as characters specifically created for the new attraction.

Many of the voice actors from the movie will reprise their roles: Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis and of course, Anika Noni Rose — the Tony Award-winning actress who voiced Tiana, Disney's first Black princess.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

In the new attraction, a scale model of which was on display at Disney's D23 conference in 2022 (below), guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to songs from the film and new zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that originated in Louisiana.

Paul Morse

The transformation was first announced in 2020, weeks after several petitions urging Disney to rework the theme of the popular attraction garnered attention on the site Change.org. One titled "Re-theme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog" received over 21,384 signatures upon closing.

The petition read in part: "Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be . . . While the ride is considered a beloved classic, its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South. There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need."

Disney noted at the time that a new story for the ride had long been under consideration.

The controversial Disney film Song of the South has been criticized for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and for employing racist stereotypes. CEO Bob Iger confirmed in a 2020 shareholders' meeting that it would not be available to stream on Disney+, even with a disclaimer, calling it "not appropriate in today's world."

Rose shared her excitement about the news of the ride's re-theming at the time.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized!" she wrote after the 2020 announcement. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

