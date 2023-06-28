School's out for Spiffy!

The English cream golden retriever graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, on June 21.

Spiffy wore a small graduation cap for the special occasion, where he walked across the stage with 357 two-legged graduates to receive his diploma, which came on a stick.

Unlike the human grads, Spiffy isn't leaving Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools; his time at the school district is just starting. The canine is a therapy dog with the Scotch Plains-Fanwood (SPF) school district's pet therapy program.

Since Spiffy's therapy dog career started around the same time as the Class of 2023 started high school, it felt appropriate for Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools to recognize the golden retriever at graduation.

"Spiffy holds a special place in the hearts of this graduating class. He began his journey at SPF while these students entered high school. They have bonded over their time together, so it was fitting Spiffy was there, wagging his tail to see them off," Dr. Joan Mast, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district superintendent and Spiffy's owner, tells PEOPLE.

Spiffy the golden retriever therapy dog walking with his diploma on a stick at the 2023 graduation ceremony for Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Courtesy of Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools

After seeing the positive change therapy canines brought to other districts, Dr. Mast was motivated to bring therapy dogs to Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools.

"After attending a roundtable with superintendents from around the United States, I met a superintendent who trained his own dog to be a therapy dog for his district. He invited me for a site visit to see first-hand how the dog's presence transformed the atmosphere, bringing happiness to students and staff. I knew I wanted Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools to also benefit from the love and positivity a dog can contribute," Dr. Mast says.

With students attending class remotely due to the pandemic, 2020 ended up being an ideal time for Dr. Mast to welcome Spiffy into her home and start training the dog to be a school therapy pet.

"The pandemic was a good time for us to get Spiffy and train him with minimal distraction in our central administrative office and in the schools (due to staggered scheduling and social distancing). He has a great demeanor and loves everyone, so he immediately was a great candidate for training as a therapy dog. Since he was a puppy, he has accompanied me to the office," Dr. Mast shares.

Spiffy completed his training with ease and became a certified therapy dog in May 2022. Before that certification, he passed two St. Hubert's obedience courses and an advanced training course in March 2022.

Robin Broadbent, Dr. Mast's executive assistant, also became a certified therapy dog handler, so she could provide consistent care to Spiffy when Dr. Mast's superintendent schedule becomes too demanding.

Spiffy the therapy dog relaxing at the 2023 graduation ceremony for Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Courtesy of Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools

"He lives with her most days of the week, so he can have the benefit of a consistent work/home schedule. Just like humans, he needs work/life balance to stay happy and healthy," Dr. Mast says.

Over his training, Spiffy befriended most of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools students, so he had plenty of people rooting for him when he became certified.

"Spiffy is the district's collective best friend. After the pandemic changed the landscape of education, Spiffy was there to ease nerves and bring comfort to the students and staff upon returning to in-person school," Dr. Mast says.

"Spiffy is more than a shared pet. He is available for scheduled visits, he frequents club meetings and calms young learners during read-alongs. But he will not deny quick pats, treats, or a belly rub while walking down the hallway." she adds.

Understandably, Spiffy had a large cheering section at graduation.

"The students, staff, and the families and friends in the audience were so happy to have Spiffy included in the graduation," Dr. Mast says.

Spiffy the golden retriever therapy dog at the 2023 graduation for Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Courtesy of Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools

And the pooch enjoyed it too. While the golden retriever liked getting attention from his graduating friends, Dr. Mast says the dog's favorite part of the event was cheering on his human classmates.

While goodbyes are hard, Spiffy has thousands of new friends to make in the years to come as he continues to work as a therapy pet for Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The Class of 2023's and Spiffy's journeys are just at the beginning. After turning their tassels, the class earned the title of SPF alumni. Spiffy will remain at SPF and continue interacting with students. We will attend summer hours at the schools and be available for visits with the extended school year program. His schedule is already filling up for the 2023-2024 school year, and we can't wait!" Dr. Mast says.

