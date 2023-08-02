Shirtless Andrew Garfield Spotted Hosing Down on Yacht While Vacationing in Italy

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor took a swim in the Tyrrhenian Sea during a luxurious outing in Positano

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 05:52PM EDT
Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy
Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy. Photo:

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID; Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Andrew Garfield has been splashing around — and hosing down — on his summer vacation in Italy.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor, 39, was spotted off the coast of Positano, a celeb-favorite destination on the Amalfi Coast, on Saturday. He sported only a pair of black swim trunks while showering off aboard a luxurious vessel after a dip in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Garfield was also seen out and about in Italy in May enjoying a stroll through the streets of Rome with fellow actor Florence Pugh, with whom he costars in the upcoming movie We Live in Time.

The Good Person star confirmed that she and Garfield were appearing together in the film back in March after she said they were coincidentally paired together to present at the 2023 Oscars during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy
Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID


Garfield is far from the only celebrity who loves to vacation in Positano.

Sofia Vergara spent time in the area, visiting the town of Ravello and the nearby island of Capri on a birthday trip with a friend, just days before announcing her split from husband Joe Manganiello.

In an instagram posted from the hotel Villa Cimbrone, Vergara captioned a gallery of photos of her enjoying la dolce vita: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, shared their boat trip along the Amalfi Coast in 2021 on Instagram. "Just got back from a magical trip to Italy!!" Harris captioned a series of photos of the pair traveling with friends.

The cast of Selling Sunset also enjoyed a well-documented group trip to the region.

"Buongiorno from Positano! Truly Straordinario," Mary Fitzgerald wrote as she shared a picture of her having brunch with her husband, Romain Bonnet, and some of her colleagues from the Oppenheim Group: Chrishell Stause and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Samuel L. Jackson shared an Instagram photo of the hillside homes in Positano from a voyage on the Aquila superyacht, which charters for about $1 million per week, with Magic Johnson, LL Cool J and more famous faces in 2021.

"Leg Day…POSITANO," he joked in the caption of the vertical landscape.

