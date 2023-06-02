Everything to Know About 'Spider-Man 4'

Look out! Spider-Man 4 has swung into action!

Fans initially believed that the Tom Holland and Zendaya-led Spidey series would wrap with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this week discovered that there's plenty more in store for those entangled in the webbed wonder's amazing world.

Your friendly neighborhood hero is ready to return to the web-slinging scene, as Holland himself recently confirmed to Variety on June 1 that "multiple conversations" have been had about the Marvel Cinematic Universe' fourth installment.

Despite development being in the "very, very early stages," major players involved in the making of the film have expressed their excitement about the forthcoming project since No Way Home premiered on Dec. 17, 2021. At the time, it was met with critical acclaim and soared at the box office — becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office (with a running total of $760.988M) and the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide (with a running total of $1.8 billion).

Although many key details on Spider-Man 4 remain up in the air, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal have opened up about what web heads can expect when Spidey's story continues.

Here's everything we know so far about Spider-Man 4, including potential plot points and who's likely to return to the cast.

What is Spider-Man 4 about?

Being that Spider-Man 4 is early in early development, an official synopsis hasn't been released. However, assumptions can be made based on the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the film, fans saw Holland return as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ to a world that learned of his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he was Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange to change the course of history.

"At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before," Pascal told the New York Times in December 2021. "It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film."

Who's in the Spider-Man 4 cast?

At the June 1 premiere of his new Apple+ TV series The Crowded Room, Holland confirmed to Variety that he will be a part of Spider-Man 4.

And way back at the No Way Home premiere in December 2021, producer Amy Pascal said she hoped to get the cast back together for another film. When asked explicitly if fans will see Tom as Spider-Man again, Pascal responded: “If I have my way we will.”

"As long as [Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies,” she said. “But I’m a producer and I always think everything’s going to work out.”

Pascal also told Variety in May that Zendaya is in talks to reprise her role as MJ as well.



An official cast list for Spider-Man 4 has yet to be revealed, so it is unknown who from the rest of the gang is expected to return to the web-slinging scene. However, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman told Deadline in May 2022 that he "hopes" to get "that whole group" in on the next installment.

When did production on Spider-Man 4 start?

Pascal kickstarted the conversation of a fourth Spider-Man film when speaking with Fandango in November 2021, hinting that the recently wrapped trilogy wouldn't be the last fans would see of the Holland and Zendaya-led films.

Marvel Studios president Feige gave an update to the New York Times one month later, also confirming that the fourth film is underway. “Amy [Pascal] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next,” he said.

In February 2023, Feige told Entertainment Weekly that a Spider-Man 4 script is in the works. “All I will say is that we have the story,” he revealed. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Pascal reiterated that a Spider-Man 4 is underway when speaking with Variety on May 31; however, the exact date it commenced is unknown. "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she explained. “We’re in the process."

On June 1, Holland also gave Variety an update, though he admitted that he couldn't say too much. “I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings," he told said. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”



Is there a Spider-Man 4 trailer?

Spider-Man 4 is too early in its development; therefore, a trailer has not been created yet.

When will Spider-Man 4 premiere?

At the moment, development on this film (and many others) has been put on pause due to the ongoing writer's strike. Unfortunately for fans of the web slinger, the date that production will resume remains unknown.

"Nobody is working during the strike," Pascal told Variety on May 31. "We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

Holland echoed her statement on the premiere red carpet on June 1. "We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” the Spider-Man actor told the outlet.

It is uncertain how long the writers strike will last; therefore, a Spider-Man 4 premiere date is up in the air.



Will Spider-Man 4 be the last?

When Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man trilogy wrapped and hit theaters in 2021, Pascal confirmed to Fandango in November 2021 that the third installment wouldn't be the last fans see of the friendly-neighborhood hero.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel... the last Spider-Man movie," she told the outlet. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel."

She added, "We were thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

With that said, it appears — though not confirmed — that moviegoers can expect a second trilogy, totaling six Holland-starring Spidey films in the MCU.