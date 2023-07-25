Might Tobey Maguire swing around New York City once more?



Thomas Haden Church, who played the villain Sandman in 2007's Spider-Man 3 and reprised the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently told ComicBook.com that he believes there is a chance that Maguire, 48, reunites with director Sam Raimi for a direct follow-up to the pair's 2000s Spider-Man trilogy.



“Well, back with Tobey, with Tobey, because that’s who I started out with," Haden Church, 63, told the outlet, as he was asked which of the three live-action Spider-Men he would like his character to fight if he ever appeared in a future project.

"There’s always been something that’s kind of — I’ve heard rumors that Sam Raimi was going to do another one with Tobey," he said. "If that happened, I would probably campaign to at least do a cameo.”



Representatives for Maguire, Raimi and Sony Pictures, which produces and distributes the Spider-Man movies, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Tuesday.

Maguire famously reprised his Peter Parker alongside Andrew Garfield in No Way Home for a movie that saw the character's previous live-action stars team up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spidey (Tom Holland). At the same time, Sony's animated Spider-Verse movies have established a multiverse that could establish any number of future Spider-Man projects moving forward.

Maguire recently expressed interest in returning to the role again too. "I love these films and I love all of the different series," he told Marvel.com in January. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!'"



He quipped: "Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

It's unclear when Holland, 27, may put on the mask again — a fourth Spider-Man movie involving Marvel Studios appeared to be in early development prior to the Writers Guild of America strike that began in May. With Hollywood actors also striking major productions across the industry, any development on future Spider-Man projects — with Holland or Maguire — is on pause until both strikes end.



Plans to extend the original live-action Spider-Man movies starring Maguire ended in 2010, when filmmaker Raimi left the project that would have been Spider-Man 4 and Sony decided to reboot the franchise, paving the way for Garfield, 39, to take the role. Raimi later returned to superhero movies when he directed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



In June, Holland revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he, Maguire and Garfield have a group chat called "The Spider-Boys" that they use to keep in touch with each other.



"Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers," Holland said.

As for the last conversation the trio had in their group chat, Holland recalled, "I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off."

"They were obviously happy to oblige," he added.

