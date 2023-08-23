'Special Forces' Trailer: Tom Sandoval Wanted 'a Beating' After Cheating and Bode Miller Mourns Lost Daughter

Tom Sandoval wants to pay for his misdeeds.

In the first full trailer for season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, confesses he signed up for the Fox reality competition as penance for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

“The whole country’s pissed off at me,” Sandoval tells two of the Directing Staff agents in the trailer. “And I had an affair and I want to take a beating.”



PETE DADDS / FOX (2)

Actor Brian Austin Green also hopes to test himself on Special Forces. “I want to see what I’m capable of doing,” says the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50.



Olympic skier Bode Miller has a heart-wrenching reason for going on the show.

“My daughter drowned in our neighbor’s pool,” Miller, 45, says, referring to his 19-year-old daughter’s death in 2018. “I guess I want clarity.”

JoJo Siwa feels like she grew from the challenges of Special Forces.

“As much hard times as there is here, there’s also a lot of accomplishment,” the singer and dancer, 20, says in the trailer. “Damn, what I’d give to go to dinner with my family.”

PETE DADDS / FOX

The preview also includes Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna taking a plunge into a frigid body of water and later worrying “I can’t do it.”

The rest of the Special Forces season 2 cast includes: former NFL player Dez Bryant, Bachelorette vet Tyler Cameron, Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley, former NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson, The Osbournes' Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and former Bachelor Nick Viall.

FOX

Last season, retired soccer pro Carli Lloyd and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown were the only two competitors to make it to the end.

"Going into it, I was like, 'No pressure, because no one is going to expect me to be the best,'" Brown, 28, told PEOPLE. "It was harder than anything I'd ever done. But now, I know that I can get through anything. And I'm more resilient than I ever thought I was."

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 premieres Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.