Savannah Chrisley and Tom Sandoval Among Stars Joining Season 2 of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

Savannah Chrisley and Tom Sandoval are among a new batch of celebrities putting their skills to the test.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, and the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, are joining season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The reality stars will be joined by former NFL player Dez Bryant, Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, model and Rob Kardashian ex Blac Chyna, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson, Olympic skier Bode Miller, The Osbournes' Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo, social media influencer JoJo Siwa and former Bachelor Nick Viall.

This season the recruits will "be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture," according to a press release from the network.

The challenges will include the ice breaker drill — during which the competitors will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels — and attempting cross a treacherous ravine atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak. They will also attempt an "emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters."

The network promises "there are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival" on the second season of the series.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Reid says, "people want to underestimate me [but] I'm a lot stronger then people think" while Sandoval is seen with a bloody nose as he says he wants "get punished."

Sandoval most recently made headlines for his once-secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss. During the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Sanvodal and Leviss admitted they’re still in love — even after their public betrayal of Sandoval’s nine-year girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The TomTom co-owner has nearly disappeared from the public eye since cameras stopped rolling, except for touring the country with his band.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Sandoval was currently filming the Fox military training series — explaining his delay in returning to the set of the Bravo series for season 11.

Pete Dadds/FOX

Chrisley teased her stint on the show on last week's episode of her Unlocked podcast. She revealed that she was “recuperating from my trip that was outrageous and I did not get paid enough for the s--- that I did.”

“I can’t talk about what exactly it was that I did, but let’s just say, the world is going to get to see me puking for a solid 2 minutes on national television. It’s not good,” Chrisley said, as she reiterated she “did not get paid enough for that.”

Chrisley also shared that when swimming on the trip — which her brother Chase, 27, teased was her weakest skill — it was “wintertime where I was and the water was ice-filled, so that’s brutal.” However, she fired back at him that “you would not have made it as far as me.”

Meanwhile, Chrisley has been taking care of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, as their primary guardian after her parents Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are serving a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. (They are currently in the process of appealing their case.)

The first season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiered in Spring 2023, featuring stars like Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Anthony Scaramucci and Dwight Howard in the cast.

The multifaceted celebrities were put through grueling challenges to test their strength — both physical and mental — and pushed to the brink of exhaustion. For many of them, the experience also served as a lesson, addressing traumas and past shortcomings.

