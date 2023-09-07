Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images

The district attorney called the case "especially egregious given that one of the defendants, a schoolteacher, occupied a position of trust in the community"

Published on September 7, 2023 04:09PM EDT
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
From left: William Sandridge and Allyn Sandridge. Photo:

Gordon Count Jail

A former special education teacher and her husband were sentenced to federal prison in Georgia this week for exchanging text messages with images of child sex abuse and trying to hide the messages on their phone.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan announced the sentencing in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, saying William Sandridge and Allyn Michelle Sandridge, both 42, had pleaded guilty to their individual charges earlier this summer.

William pleaded guilty to distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and received a seven-year, three-month prison sentence on Wednesday, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. 

Allyn, the former school teacher, pleaded guilty to possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and misprision of a felony and received a one-year, six-month sentencing followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Authorities said the Calhoun, Ga., couple’s crimes began in 2017 when William began sending texts to his wife “detailing his sexual fantasies involving prepubescent children,” according to Buchanan, the district attorney. 

“Some of the messages contained images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the district attorney’s press release said.

Authorities said Allyn deleted the sexually explicit images “at William Sandridge’s direction” in an effort to protect her husband.

But in late December last year, authorities raided the couple’s home based on a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office. Inside, authorities discovered “multiple cell phones and a desktop computer loaded with graphic images of child sex abuse.” 

Allyn soon confessed that she had been receiving the texts from William and that she attempted to hide his activity by periodically deleting the explicit messages, the district attorney said.

“By sharing images depicting the sexual violation of minors, the defendants re-victimized children whose lives have been forever altered by this abuse,” Buchanan said. “The conduct in this case is especially egregious given that one of the defendants, a schoolteacher, occupied a position of trust in the community.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

