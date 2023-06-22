Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off

If you were planning to wait until the Fourth of July or Prime Day to score impressive deals on must-have items, you don’t have to, because Spanx just slashed the price on so many summer-ready clothes.

The celebrity-loved brand is offering an additional 30 percent off sale items with the promo code SALE, meaning you score double the savings. Included in the sale are plenty of fashion finds for summer, including best-selling shorts, breathable dresses, and the Perfect Pants that Oprah Winfrey once called her “favorite.”

But you’ll definitely want to act fast, because these extra savings end on Monday, June 26, and sizes for popular styles are already going fast. If you’re looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe, we’ve highlighted the must-buys you need to snag before the sale ends.

Summer-Ready Finds on Sale at Spanx

The perfect pants really do exist, according to celebs like Mindy Kaling and Oprah — and it’s these smooth pull-on pants from Spanx. Right now, you can score the Perfect Pants, which Oprah added to her 2019 Favorite Things list and once called “ultra flattering,” for under $65.

The comfy pants are made of buttery-soft smooth ponte fabric with four-way stretch that moves with you. They have an effortless pull-on design that makes getting ready so easy, plus a hidden tummy shaping panel for a flattering fit. The pants even feature functional back pockets, are machine-washable, come in sizes XS through 3X.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Summer is all about shorts, and Spanx’s popular Twill Shorts are going for only $38 during the brand’s sale. Free of zippers and buttons, the shorts are much comfier than most denim options. They feature functional pockets in the front and back and are made of smooth fabric with four-way stretch for a comfortable feel.

The shorts are available with 4-inch or 6-inch inseams, offering great coverage of the thighs. They also feature a hidden tummy shaping panel and come in a dyed wash that offers a casual, worn-in effect that you can wear every day.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 4-Inch, $38.22 with code SALE (orig. $78); spanx.com

Dresses are a summer must-have, and you can score the The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress for over $90 off. Featuring a high neckline and flattering flared hem, this dress is designed for everyday wear, from the office to happy hour and beyond. It has a pull-on design with a zipper in the back to make getting ready easy, along with functional pockets.

The stretchy fabric allows your skin to breathe as you go about your day, and the staple dress is machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, it comes in sizes XS to 3X.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress, $92.12 with code SALE (orig. $188); spanx.com

With warm weather in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on must-have essentials at Spanx before the summer sale ends. Shop more of our favorite picks that have double discounts below.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skirt, 14-Inch, $43.12 with code SALE (orig. $88); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch, $38.22 with code SALE (orig. $78); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve, $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68); spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

