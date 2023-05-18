Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

To keep things short and simple, we’re just going to say it — Spanx is having a shorts sale!

If you’ve been looking to replace those uncomfortable, worn-out denim shorts that have seen better days, the time has come: Ahead of Memorial Day, the Oprah-approved brand is offering 30 percent off on all of its Sunshine Shorts and Stretch Twill Shorts. Both styles have multiple color and length offerings, all of which are now on sale for under $60. Use the code SHORTS at checkout before the end of the day on Sunday, May 21 to score the Spanx shorts on sale, or else you might just fall up, well, short for summer.

The Spanx Sunshine Shorts live up to their name. The shorts’ material is salt water and chlorine-resistant, so you can wear them when around your water-splashing kiddos, and they have UPF 50+, so you’ll be protected from the sun’s rays while wearing them outdoors. They also have Spanx’s four-way stretch, which is great if you plan to wear them for long walks, hikes, or other heart-pumping activities.

They’re available in shorter lengths (4-inch and 6-inch lengths), and longer ones, too, the latter of which have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence. And regardless of your preference, they’re all the same price at $55.

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts, 10-Inch Bermuda in Very Black, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

The Sunshine Shorts might not have smoothing elements like other Spanx styles, but if that’s what you’re after, check out the Stretch Twill Shorts. The invisible tummy shaping will frame and flatter your figure, and the stretch twill fabric makes that uncomfortable stomach squeeze avoidable. The shorts’ lightly faded appearance gradually changes over time, per the brand, for a one-of-a-kind look that you can wear with blouses, T-shirts, sandals, heels — basically, anything in your closet.

Shoppers rave about them, too: One reviewer called them the “best shorts ever,” and shared that they “live in them through the summer.” A second shopper, who left a perfect rating, kept it simple: “[These are the] best fitting and feeling shorts I’ve ever owned.” They continued, “I think they will hold up for years to come.”

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 4-Inch in Bright White, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

As the skies get sunnier and the weather gets hotter, you’ll want to have these in your summer stockpile. Keep scrolling to shop more colors and styles of the Spanx Sunshine Shorts and Stretch Twill Shorts.

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts, 4-Inch in Bespoke Check Fawn, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts, 6-Inch in Canopy, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 4-Inch in Cedar, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch in Crystal Gray, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch in Washed Black, $54.60 with code SHORTS (orig. $78); spanx.com

