Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spanx is known for its shapewear (and for good reason), but the brand offers so much more, including comfy loungewear, booty-boosting leggings, lightweight tops, go-to shorts, and other wardrobe essentials that are perfect for summertime wear. Even better? Many of those items can be found in Spanx's sale section, up to 30 percent off. One quick look at Spanx's sale section, and you'll quickly find everything from breathable tank tops to skorts to bralettes, all at majorly discounted prices. So if you've been hunting for new summer pieces to add to the rotation, now's the perfect time to add some to your cart and check out immediately, as styles are selling out. We rounded up the best summer-ready styles from the wide-ranging Spanx sale section. Keep reading to check out our 12 favorite finds. 12 Summer-Ready Styles Featured in Spanx’s Sale Section Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch, $54.60 (orig. $78) AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $61.60 (orig. $88) Jean-ish Ankle Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98) The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $61.60 (orig. $88) Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank, $40.60 (orig. $58) Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette, $40.60 (orig. $58) AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $89.60 (orig. $128) Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $47.60 (orig. $68) Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $50.40 (orig. $72) On-the-Go Printed Shorts, $64.40 (orig. $92) Undie-tectable Brief, $16.80 (orig. $24) Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top, $38.50 (orig. $55) The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off A go-to summer piece everyone needs is a reliable pair of shorts, and Spanx’s Stretch Twill Shorts stand out thanks to their pull-on design, deep pockets, and hidden tummy shaping. They’re available in 10 colors, including lovely light green, blue-gray, and pale pink hues, and they’re marked down to $55 right now.“This is my third pair of these in three different colors. I love the support and quality,” wrote one shopper in their review, while another praised the “comfy” shorts for offering “great stretch without losing their shape.” Spanx Buy It! Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch, $54.60 (orig. $78); spanx.com Want a bottom that will look just as good on the tennis court as it would at a backyard barbecue? Check out this pleated skort while it’s 30 percent off. It comes in two colors — storm blue and rich red — and features the brand’s sculpting and lifting Booty Boost shorts hidden under it. Plus, the shorts wick and stay in place while you’re out running errands. The skort even has pockets, so you can store your phone or a set of keys.“This looks so chic and flattering,” wrote one reviewer. A second person noted how much they love the “beautiful color and beautiful fabric” and a third called it their “favorite skirt ever.” Spanx Buy It! The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com This now-$39 seamless crop top is a shirt that not only looks great, but will keep you supported. It’s soft, flexible, and versatile enough to wear during workouts or out for the day since it can be paired with pretty much anything. Snap it up in either a classic black or a black/camouflage print.One reviewer called the top “comfortable and reliable” and that it’s “worth every penny,” while another wrote that the top is “cute and smoothing” and was supportive enough “on its own as a crop top out on the town.” Spanx Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top, $38.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com Like what you see? Don’t wait long to get shopping because these popular styles from Spanx’s sale section are going fast, and you won’t want to miss out on these deals. Spanx Buy It! AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Jean-ish Ankle Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank, $40.60 (orig. $58); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette, $40.60 (orig. $58); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $50.40 (orig. $72); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! On-the-Go Printed Shorts, $64.40 (orig. $92); spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Undie-tectable Brief, $16.80 (orig. $24); spanx.com 