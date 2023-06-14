Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Published on June 14, 2023 11:45AM EDT

Spanx is known for its shapewear (and for good reason), but the brand offers so much more, including comfy loungewear, booty-boosting leggings, lightweight tops, go-to shorts, and other wardrobe essentials that are perfect for summertime wear. Even better? Many of those items can be found in Spanx's sale section, up to 30 percent off.

One quick look at Spanx’s sale section, and you’ll quickly find everything from breathable tank tops to skorts to bralettes, all at majorly discounted prices. So if you’ve been hunting for new summer pieces to add to the rotation, now’s the perfect time to add some to your cart and check out immediately, as styles are selling out.

We rounded up the best summer-ready styles from the wide-ranging Spanx sale section. Keep reading to check out our 12 favorite finds. 

12 Summer-Ready Styles Featured in Spanx’s Sale Section 

A go-to summer piece everyone needs is a reliable pair of shorts, and Spanx’s Stretch Twill Shorts stand out thanks to their pull-on design, deep pockets, and hidden tummy shaping. They’re available in 10 colors, including lovely light green, blue-gray, and pale pink hues, and they’re marked down to $55 right now.

“This is my third pair of these in three different colors. I love the support and quality,” wrote one shopper in their review, while another praised the “comfy” shorts for offering “great stretch without losing their shape.”

Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts

Spanx

Buy It! Stretch Twill Shorts, 6-Inch, $54.60 (orig. $78); spanx.com

Want a bottom that will look just as good on the tennis court as it would at a backyard barbecue? Check out this pleated skort while it’s 30 percent off. It comes in two colors — storm blue and rich red — and features the brand’s sculpting and lifting Booty Boost shorts hidden under it. Plus, the shorts wick and stay in place while you’re out running errands. The skort even has pockets, so you can store your phone or a set of keys.

“This looks so chic and flattering,” wrote one reviewer. A second person noted how much they love the “beautiful color and beautiful fabric” and a third called it their “favorite skirt ever.”

Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort

Spanx

Buy It! The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com

This now-$39 seamless crop top is a shirt that not only looks great, but will keep you supported. It’s soft, flexible, and versatile enough to wear during workouts or out for the day since it can be paired with pretty much anything. Snap it up in either a classic black or a black/camouflage print.

One reviewer called the top “comfortable and reliable” and that it’s “worth every penny,” while another wrote that the top is “cute and smoothing” and was supportive enough “on its own as a crop top out on the town.”

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top

Spanx

Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top, $38.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Like what you see? Don’t wait long to get shopping because these popular styles from Spanx’s sale section are going fast, and you won’t want to miss out on these deals.

Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

Spanx

Buy It! AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com

Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Jean-ish Ankle Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank

Spanx

Buy It! Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank, $40.60 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette

Spanx

Buy It! Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette, $40.60 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

Spanx

Buy It! AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings

Spanx

Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

Spanx

Buy It! Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit, $50.40 (orig. $72); spanx.com

Spanx On-the-Go Printed Shorts, 4

Spanx

Buy It! On-the-Go Printed Shorts, $64.40 (orig. $92); spanx.com

Spanx Undie-tectable Brief

Spanx

Buy It! Undie-tectable Brief, $16.80 (orig. $24); spanx.com

