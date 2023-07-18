The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look

Calling all Spanx fans! Some of the brand’s most popular styles are on sale this week — if you know where to look.

Not only are there plenty of discounted Spanx pieces in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but the brand is also price matching all of its styles featured until Friday, July 21. Translation: You can score up to 40 percent off if you shop right now at Spanx or Nordstrom. This is great news in case your size sells out at one store.



During this limited time event, you can snag best-selling items from Spanx, most notably the Booty Boost leggings. The ankle-length leggings normally cost $98, but are currently on sale for $65.



Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $65 (Save $33)

Spanx

Not only are these elevated black leggings editor-approved, but they’re a constant favorite among celebs. A-listers like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Zooey Deschanel, and Jenna Dewan have all been spotted wearing them. And Bell and Garner actually own them in several different colors, according to the brand.



What makes them so great is that they feature Spanx’s signature sculpting fabric, which is designed to, as the name implies, lift your booty. The high-rise style also has a contoured waistband that squeezes and smoothes in all the right places. Other details include a center-seam free design (read: no more camel toe) and a hidden pocket in the waistband that conveniently fits your phone. The comfy style comes in sizes XS to 3X.



And Spanx leggings aren’t the only items you can score on sale. Other fan favorites you can get or less right now include the Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, which smooths, compresses, and leaves no visible lines, along with the Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, which has UPF 50+ protection and built-in booty boost shorts.

Though the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs well into August, these discounted prices for Spanx pieces on the brand’s website end on Friday, July 21. Our advice: Don’t sleep on this opportunity, because some items are already very low in stock or completely sold out.

Be sure to stock up on Spanx clothing and body sculpting basics while you can!

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight, $99 (Save $49)

Spanx

Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $59 (Save $29)

Spanx

Spanx Yes, Pleats! Dress, $85 (Save $43)

Spanx

Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $16 (Save $8)

Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill 6-Inch Shorts, $52

Spanx

