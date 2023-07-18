Lifestyle Fashion The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look Spanx is price-matching the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — but not for long By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 18, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Calling all Spanx fans! Some of the brand’s most popular styles are on sale this week — if you know where to look. Not only are there plenty of discounted Spanx pieces in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but the brand is also price matching all of its styles featured until Friday, July 21. Translation: You can score up to 40 percent off if you shop right now at Spanx or Nordstrom. This is great news in case your size sells out at one store. During this limited time event, you can snag best-selling items from Spanx, most notably the Booty Boost leggings. The ankle-length leggings normally cost $98, but are currently on sale for $65. Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $65 (Save $33) Spanx Buy on Spanx $98 $65 Not only are these elevated black leggings editor-approved, but they’re a constant favorite among celebs. A-listers like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Zooey Deschanel, and Jenna Dewan have all been spotted wearing them. And Bell and Garner actually own them in several different colors, according to the brand. What makes them so great is that they feature Spanx’s signature sculpting fabric, which is designed to, as the name implies, lift your booty. The high-rise style also has a contoured waistband that squeezes and smoothes in all the right places. Other details include a center-seam free design (read: no more camel toe) and a hidden pocket in the waistband that conveniently fits your phone. The comfy style comes in sizes XS to 3X. The Super Comfy Spanx Bra That Jennifer Garner Wears Made Me Throw Away My Other Bras And Spanx leggings aren’t the only items you can score on sale. Other fan favorites you can get or less right now include the Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, which smooths, compresses, and leaves no visible lines, along with the Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, which has UPF 50+ protection and built-in booty boost shorts. Though the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs well into August, these discounted prices for Spanx pieces on the brand’s website end on Friday, July 21. Our advice: Don’t sleep on this opportunity, because some items are already very low in stock or completely sold out. Be sure to stock up on Spanx clothing and body sculpting basics while you can! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight, $99 (Save $49) Spanx Buy on Spanx $148 $99 Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $59 (Save $29) Spanx Buy on Spanx $88 $59 Spanx Yes, Pleats! Dress, $85 (Save $43) Spanx Buy on Spanx $128 $85 Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $16 (Save $8) Spanx Buy on Spanx $24 $16 Spanx Stretch Twill 6-Inch Shorts, $52 Spanx Buy on Spanx $78 $52 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Hot Sleepers Are 'Obsessed' with This Top-Rated Blanket That ‘Keeps You Cool All Night’ — and It's Just $22 Mindy Kaling Has ‘No Notes’ on This ‘Incredible’ $15 Body Cream Amazon Is Teeming with Comfy Camping and Beach Chairs — Starting at Just $35