Spanx's New Fall Jeans Come in Trendy Silhouettes We Always Spot on Celebrities

The popular wide-leg, kick flare, and cuffed jeans are now available in classic dark blue washes

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on August 3, 2023 03:11PM EDT

Spanx Jeans Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

You know fall has arrived once you start switching out your breezy dresses for some classic denim. While we’re not quite there yet this year, we have a hunch that you won’t mind the trade-off this year courtesy of Spanx’s latest launch

The celebrity-worn brand recently dropped four new pairs of jeans that are bound to freshen up your fall wardrobe, along with two new washes that are sure to be essential for the upcoming months. Three out of the four pairs of jeans are now available in raw indigo, which is a deep blue hue, while the fourth is available in charcoal. The styles range in price, but all of the jeans are under $170.

New Denim at Spanx 

Spanx Wide-Leg Jeans in Charcoal, $168

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans, Charcoal

Spanx

Included in the drop are two pairs of wide-leg jeans. Both pairs have all the same first-rate features like core-shaping technology for smoothing, contoured pockets for a booty pick-me-up, stretchy denim for comfort, and no zippers for a clean look. Available in both charcoal and raw indigo, the jeans are offered in sizes XS to 3X with petite, regular, and tall lengths, too. 

They’re also a trendy style — Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway wear wide-leg denim — from a brand that celebrities wear, too: Jennifer Garner wears Spanx bras, Kristen Bell wears Spanx leggings, Helen Mirren wears Spanx shapewear, and Oprah has even placed the brand on her Favorite Things list. 

Spanx Kick Flare Jeans in Raw Indigo, $148

Spanx Kick Flare Jeans, Raw Indigo

Spanx

If you favor flared bottoms, check out this kick flare pair. They’re $20 cheaper than the wide-leg styles, and they’re also in a silhouette that we’ve spotted on Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr, and Elsa Hosk. Like the wide-leg pairs, these jeans are also smoothing, stretchy, and made to flatter, but the length falls at the ankles. So while they’re apt for fall, you could wear them as summer begins to wind down paired with some strappy sandals.  

Spanx Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans in Raw Indigo, $148 

Spanx Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans, Raw Indigo

Spanx

Sometimes, it’s easy to cuff your jeans, but other times, you have to do that awkward dance of folding, then unfolding, then folding again just to get the length of your pants to match. Instead, add these already-cuffed straight-leg jeans to the virtual cart, and boom, the work is done for you. And, pro tip, the shortened length on this celebrity-worn style would work well with some bold booties. 

Spanx Wide-Leg Jeans in Raw Indigo, $168

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans, Raw Indigo

Spanx

If you’re not ready to make the transition yet to full-on fall denim, Spanx also has similar styles in summery colors: You can pick up these kick flare jeans in a lighter wash, or go for a pair of seamed wide-leg jeans in ecru. Or, if you want even more dark denim, consider adding this flared pair in yet another wash. 

Head to Spanx now to shop the new denim drop now. 

Spanx Kick Flare Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $148

Spanx Kick Flare Jeans, Vintage Indigo

Spanx

Spanx Flare Jeans in Midnight Shade, $148

Spanx Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade

Spanx

Spanx Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, $168

Spanx Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, Ecru

Spanx

