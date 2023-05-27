Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It

It’s not often that you can snag Spanx at a discount — but right now, the celebrity-loved brand is packed with summer-ready options on sale, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Spanx’s sale section is filled with amazing finds, including all sorts of breezy and comfy items you can take to the beach like breathable leggings, flowy tanks, and cropped jeans in a medium wash that goes with everything. And although Spanx’s shorts sale ended last Sunday, a few cute options are still marked down, so you’ll definitely want to add them to your cart fast.

If you’re looking to upgrade your summer closet this Memorial Day weekend, read on for our top picks from Spanx’s sale before these discounts end.

Summer-Ready Clothes On Sale at Spanx

Blue jeans are a closet staple all year round — they pair with everything in your closet. And right now you can get a pair in the skinny silhouette Kate Middleton often to wears. The Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans comes in a cropped silhouette that’s ideal for hot weather. The cuffs feature a distressed hem for a casual look. The pants have a flattering high waist, hidden tummy shaping, and have a button-less pull-on style. The jeans are made from Spanx’s signature stretchy fabric for easy movement and comfort. The machine-washable jeans are 30 percent off right now.

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Oprah Winfrey is just one of Spanx’s famous fans. The AirEssentials loungewear line previously received her stamp of approval, and the summer-ready Short Sleeve Romper from the collection is on sale. The romper features luxuriously soft and drapey fabric that offers maximum airflow and circulation for all-year wear. It has a cinch waist design with a drawstring for a custom fit, plus a short sleeve silhouette for optimal coverage in summer weather. It comes in sizes XS through 3XL, is machine-washable, and you can get it on sale for less than $100.

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Shorts are a must-have for warm weather, and this Memorial Day Weekend, you can snag a few flattering and comfortable pairs at a discounted price at Spanx. The On-the-Go Printed Shorts, which come in two vibrant patterns including pink and clay, are designed with bi-stretch cotton for ultimate comfort and versatility. They feature a button-less pull-on design that makes getting ready easy, plus hidden tummy shaping at the waist. The shorts are machine-washable, come in a sizes XS–XL, and have four pockets.

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 6-Inch Printed Shorts, $64.40 (orig. $92); spanx.com

If you’re looking to upgrade your summer closet, Spanx’s sale section is packed with summer-ready options you’ll wear on repeat this season. Read on for more of our favorite picks, including camis, shorts, and more.

Buy It! Spanx Satin Mesh V-Neck Cami, $54.60 (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Satin V-Neck Racerback Cami, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Ankle Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch 6-Inch Twill Shorts, $39 (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Active Cropped Leggings, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com

