Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off

To help kick off the unofficial start of fall, Spanx is having an epic Labor Day sale with deals we almost can’t believe are real.

Right now, Spanx’s sale section is filled with so many amazing finds, including pre-fall clothes for up to 70 percent off. You can save on flattering jeans and cargo pants, lightweight and breezy tank tops and trousers, and comfy basics like the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette, which Kylie Jenner has previously worn.

Although Spanx’s first-ever Summer Warehouse Event ended earlier this week, so many best-selling finds are still marked down for the holiday weekend — but you’ll definitely want to hurry, as popular colors and sizes are going fast. Keep scrolling for our favorite fall finds on sale at Spanx.

Labor Day Deals at Spanx

Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser

Spanx

Breezy pants are a favorite trend among celebs, like Katie Holmes and Sandra Bullock, and at Spanx, you can snag the Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser for 30 percent off. The bottoms are made from a washable crepe fabric that's lightweight and breathable, making for the perfect combination of stylish and comfortable. They’re lined with a soft satin material that prevents clinging and have flattering pleats and a wide-leg silhouette to let more air in. You can get the machine-washable pants in sizes XS through 3X.

Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Spanx

It may still be warm outside, but stars like Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney are already pulling out their jeans for fall. And Spanx’s sale section has so many styles marked down, including this distressed pair that’s going for just $29. Despite the skinny silhouette, they’re made from a comfortable, stretchy fabric that moves with you. Thanks to their buttonless design, getting dressed is so easy. Plus, they have a supportive high-rise waist with hidden tummy shaping and functional pockets. The distressed hem sits higher up the ankle, allowing you to show off your white sneakers, booties, or sandals.

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette

Spanx

You can never have too many intimates, and the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette that Jenner wore ahead of the 2022 CFDA Awards is a whopping 70 percent off right now. It’s an upgraded version of Spanx's Unlined Bralette, featuring padded cups for more coverage.

The stretchy straps are free of clasps and won’t dig into your shoulders or show lines through your clothes. The bra comes in sizes XS through XL, and you can get it in five colors, ranging from soft neutrals to vibrant patterns.

This epic Spanx Labor Day sale has some of the highest savings we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking for breezy dresses, lightweight bottoms, or staple basics, read on for more discounted Spanx finds.

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger

Spanx

Spanx Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank

Spanx

Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

Spanx

Spanx Leather-Like Jogger

Spanx

Spanx Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve

Spanx

Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant

Spanx

