Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Was a Bridesmaid 13 Times Before Her Own Wedding: 'Building My Empires'

“This is for all of you tired of hearing… ‘When are you getting married?’” she said on TikTok. “You’re not alone"

Published on August 29, 2023 05:28PM EDT
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021.

Moses Robinson/Getty 

Time for a 27 Dresses rewatch! Sara Blakely was in no rush to walk down the aisle before she met her husband.

In a recent TikTok video, the founder and CEO of Spanx revealed that she was a bridesmaid 13 times before she married her husband, Jesse Itzler, at age 37. 

The couple’s now been married for 15 years and share four kids together – son Lazer, 13, twins Charlie and Lincoln, 8 and daughter Tepper, 6.

Blakely, 52, wrote in the TikTok that she would be asked about her relationship status at every wedding she attended as a bridesmaid. “When people asked if I was single or taken I’d say ‘Neither! I’m building my empires,’” she vocalized in the video.

“This is for all of you tired of hearing… ‘When are you getting married?’” she captioned the clip. “You’re not alone.” 

Co-founder of Marquis Jet Jesse Itzler and his wife the founder of Spanx Sara Blakely attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho
Sara Blakely and husband Jesse Itzler attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Blakely isn’t a newcomer when it comes to sharing relationship advice. 

In February, she shared an Instagram post with words of wisdom for those still searching for their lifetime partner. Her main piece of advice – “let your person wholly be themself.” 

“Encourage them and support them on their path,” she wrote at the time. “Truly celebrate their wins, and the brighter their star shines, the happier you should feel. Embrace the good and the bad, the quirky and the boring.”

Blakely went on to note that her dad always said that choosing her partner would be the most important decision she'd ever make — "but it should be the easiest" too.

Jesse Itzler and Sara Blakely of the Atlanta Hawks ownership group attend the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Jesse Itzler and Sara Blakely attend a sports game.

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty

"I never understood that because if it was the most important decision, shouldn’t it be the hardest with the most thought and debate etc? Until BAM 💥 I met @jesseitzler," she gushed. "He had just completed running 100 miles non-stop. And on our first date, he took me to an illegally hot sauna in @ NYC that was so hot I had to wear a felt hat so my roots wouldn’t burn. 😳 (More on that another time..) Anyway, somehow I knew."

She concluded: "When I find him doing deep breathing exercises on the floor in my closet, carrying his big A$$ calendar wherever he goes, asking for a banana after I’ve just made a fabulous meal, soaking in ice baths or running another 100 miles non-stop, I always channel the advice, 'Don’t try to understand a man like that. Just love him.'"

