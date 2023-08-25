Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off

If Spanx’s clothing or intimates have yet to find a way into your drawers, the brand’s latest sale is the perfect time to add them.



During the Summer Warehouse event, Spanx is offering up to 70 percent off hundreds styles, including the popular leggings frequently worn by celebrities and the comfortable bra that Jennifer Garner has raved about. With such steep discounts, styles are selling out quickly — the Perfect Pants, which are one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, are already running low in stock (but this similar pair is now under $40).



We rounded up our favorites from the Spanx sale that are still available, and although the shopping event doesn’t end until midnight ET on Monday, we suggest adding items to your cart sooner rather than later.



Shop Spanx Styles on Sale

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

A good pair of leggings should be opaque and prevent camel-toe mishaps, and these ones from Spanx fit the bill. They’re made from the brand’s signature sweat-wicking, sculpting fabric that’s designed with a contoured waistband to give your booty a light lift. If that’s not reason enough to scoop up a pair while they’re only $50, just look at the handful of celebrities who all wear them often, like Kristen Bell, Zooey Deschanel, and Jennifer Garner.

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full-Coverage Bra

And that’s not the only Spanx style Garner is a fan of. The Last Thing He Told Me star once raved about the Bra-llelujah Full-Coverage Bra, sharing that she’s turned all her friends on to it as well. The supportive bra even convinced a PEOPLE editor to ditch all her other ones.

Made completely from hosiery, the bra has a front snap-closure to prevent bulkiness under clothing, along with soft and stretchy straps that won't dig into your shoulders. It’s on sale for just $20 right now, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. If you want something with the same comfort that’s wireless, the Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bra, which Kylie Jenner owns, is currently only $17.

You’ll also find Spanx jeans, underwear, lounge pants, and dresses included in these savings. Styles will likely sell out well before this sale ends on Monday night, so don’t procrastinate scooping up these unbeatable deals.

Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra

Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 6-Inch

Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

Spanx AirEssentials Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser

